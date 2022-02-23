Aaron Rodgers Apologizes To 'Partner' Shailene Woodley For COVID Vaccine Controversy

Aaron Rodgers is remorseful for his controversial COVID-19 vaccine comments – and how they impacted his loved ones, including (maybe???) ex Shailene Woodley.

Back in November, the 38-year-old made headlines after being accused of lying about his vaccination status to the press. Although he publicly declared he was “immunized,” Rodgers later revealed on The Pat McAfee Show that he did not receive the coronavirus vaccine since he was “allergic” to the ingredients in both Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines. Instead, the quarterback opted to take advice from friend Joe Rogan, who has come under fire for continuously spreading COVID misinformation on his podcast, and started using ivermectin — a deworming medicine frequently used on horses and other animals.

Following the interview, Rodgers was criticized and even spoofed on Saturday Night Live for refusing the vaccine and spreading false information about the virus. But now, it seems he’s feeling some regret months later for how the scandal affected some important people in his life.

During a new appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers apologized to his family and Woodley for all of the backlash stemming from his comments, saying:

“I didn’t realize in the midst of the COVID conversations how much my situation was affecting my loved ones and my people. The people who support me and love me and check on me and take care of me.”

Noting that the topic is “polarizing,” the NFL star then explained, “my intention was never to be divisive, it was to speak what was my truth.” He continued:

“But I am very sorry to those people, [Shailene] and my loved ones and my agents … I do have a lot of feelings of remorse for that.”

His latest remarks come after it was reported that Rodgers and the 30-year-old actress had called it quits. However, that may not be the case now! Despite the reports last week, it seems that the pair might still be together – at least if his Instagram message from Tuesday is any indicator. Including a snap of himself snuggling with Woodley, he wrote:

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like. I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers then added fuel to the fire elsewhere on The Pat McAfee Show when talking about not announcing if he would be retiring from football this year. The athlete shared that he’d previously talked with Woodley about being a couple for two NFL seasons and being named league MVP twice, saying he has an “amazing partner to do life with.” He then gushed about how that fact “just makes the work-life a bonus.”

That is not all he had to say about his ex…

When asked about Divergent star while chatting about some of the players’ partners, Rodgers mentioned he’s “learned so much” from Woodley. Referencing his social media post, he expressed:

“She’s just an incredible woman, talented, smart kind. I said last night, she taught me what unconditional love looks like and that’s a great gift. When you have a partner like that it just makes life so much more enjoyable. I think that living a life of gratitude is such an important way to keep that joy in your life and when you meet your person, life just changes … You’re never the same because you know you can’t be.”

Whatever is going on between these two, it’s pretty clear that Shailene is someone very important in Aaron’s life! But what do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe that the duo are back together? Still together? Also, thoughts on Aaron’s apology towards his family about his COVID vaccine comments? Sound OFF with all of your opinions in the comments (below).

