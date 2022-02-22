Wait, Are Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Still Together??

Not so fast with those breakup reports??

Aaron Rodgers was feeling grateful for those in his life when he posted a series of pics to his Instagram account late on Monday night. And shockingly, the gratitude extended to Shailene Woodley! Or to be more precise: the gratitude began with a personalized message to Shailene. So much for their supposed split, then?!?!

Hours before this new eye-catching post, the Green Bay Packers star took to his IG Stories to share a re-post of a cryptic quote about love. While we were skeptical as to the purpose of that message, this new one published later on Monday night is far more clear! Opening it with a #MondayNightGratitude hashtag, the 38-year-old quarterback shared (below):

“Here’s some… #MondayNightGratitude for some of the incredibly special people in my life, with some pictures from the last beautiful year.”

And then he went right into it. Most interestingly, he tagged the 30-year-old actress’ IG handle and wrote a very sweet paragraph showering “unconditional love” on his supposed ex-fiancée:

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Whoa!

Not gonna lie, we are pretty surprised by that one! And we are even more surprised that the second photo in Rodgers’ accompanying pic carousel shows Shailene smiling ear-to-ear while she nuzzles up against his neck with the two of them seated together on a couch. All this from a pair that apparently split earlier this month!

You can see that pic, which we put in the inset (above), along with all the rest of the images Rodgers shared with his message about gratitude by clicking HERE. It doesn’t seem like a breakup move, that’s for sure!!

In fact, it seems like a pretty publicly and purposefully romantic reveal for a couple that supposedly split over major inter-personal issues. What are we to make of this new development, Perezcious readers?! In addition to his message for Shailene, Aaron also called out Packers teammates Jordan Love, Randall Cobb, and David Bakhtiari among a list of others with whom he shared his appreciation, writing:

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football. the friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

And the former Cal QB shared one last piece of advice for his IG followers, too:

“To everyone else, Spread love and gratitude you beautiful people, and read a book once in a while too while you’re at it. Love and peace”

Well OK then!

Seriously, though, where do things stand with Aaron and Shailene after this IG update?! It could just be Aaron being weird. Everyone knows the football star has some, ummm, odd attributes. Or it could be that these two never actually called things off, and sources spreading the split report got ahead of their skis a little bit on the breakup claim??

What do U make of this situation, Perezcious readers?! Are Aaron and Shailene still together, or nah?? Sound OFF with your reaction to this new IG inspirational quote development down in the comments (below)…

