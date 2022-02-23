Whoa, WHAT?! Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Withdrew Divorce Filing!

Here’s ANOTHER twist in the Sam Hunt story…

As we previously reported, the country crooner’s wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, filed for divorce on Friday. (The couple had been together on-and-off since around 2008, and finally tied the knot in 2017.) Her bombshell filing claimed that her husband was “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” and “adultery.” It also revealed her unannounced pregnancy with their first child, of whom she filed for primary custody (as well as child support and alimony).

Related: Wait, Are Aaron Rodgers & Shailene Woodley Still Together??

The docs stated:

“The husband is guilty of such cruel and inhuman treatment or conduct toward the spouse as renders cohabitation unsafe or improper.”

According to People, ​​Hannah’s filing claimed “that all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted” for the couple. But apparently that’s not quite true, because she has already withdrawn her complaint!!!

Wait, whaaaaaat?!

Not only that… she withdrew the complaint mere HOURS after it was filed! According to Us Weekly, the suit was initially filed at 11:43 a.m. on February 18. By 2:13 p.m. the same day, she had already filed a Notice of Voluntary Nonsuit.

Per Us, “nonsuit” is another term for “dismissal” in Tennessee (where the divorce was filed). The outlet specified that the expecting momma had classified her decision as “voluntary nonsuited without prejudice,” which means she can file for divorce a second time in the future. But if she does file again, she won’t be able to withdraw the filing a second time, per Tennessee state law. So, the stakes are pretty high!

Us reported that the Break Up in a Small Town singer — who has had his share of legal issues in the past — “was served the voluntary nonsuit paperwork on Friday,” but a judge had yet to sign off on the filing to dismiss the case as of Tuesday.

Related: Alice Evans Demands Full Custody Of Kids After Ex Ioan Gruffudd Files For Restraining Order

This is quite a tumultuous situation, and we can only imagine what’s going on behind the scenes. We mean, that’s a lot of legal paperwork for Hannah to arrange in a matter of hours. According to TMZ, the date of separation on the original filing was listed as Friday, so presumably things were moving VERY fast. And all while she’s roughly six months pregnant!

It’s nice to see a couple try to work things out when they’ve got a baby on the way, but we can’t help but be concerned with this infidelity accusation. We hope they work things out in a safe and healthy manner for everyone involved.

[Image via Sam Hunt/Instagram]