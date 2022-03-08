Where Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Stood Before MASSIVE NFL Deal -- Did He Just Ruin It?!

We never thought we’d experience a “will-they, won’t-they” situation with a couple who was already engaged! But it seems to be his thing, doesn’t it?

Of course, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement in February. And even though events following their split had us questioning whether they had actually broken up at all, sources close to the couple insisted that it was a true breakup — despite the fact she was recently his date to a teammate’s wedding.

Seriously, the wedding date screams “back on” to us, but a source for E! News claims the actress was only there to “support him” as he officiated the ceremony! The insider cautions “they are spending time together but not fully back on.”

A source for People agreed the duo are simply “trying to remain friendly” for now. They explained:

“They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn’t possible for them to focus on their relationship. Now when Aaron’s season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though.”

Well, that certainly tracks with what we’ve seen, since the quarterback has been publicly declaring his love for his ex all over the place since the breakup was announced. Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies alum has kept mum on the subject. But if the rumors about their political beliefs dividing them are true, it’s understandable that she would be “more hesitant.” (And it also explains Aaron’s apology for spouting his anti-vax nonsense.)

The E! News source had a similar report:

“Since he’s been off they have been able to take some time to work on their relationship and try to figure things out. They are going to continue trying to do that and see what happens.”

However, don’t expect that the couple will jump back into things as quickly as they started. While the beginning of their relationship may have been a whirlwind, they’ll be pumping the breaks in this new phase of their relationship. The E! insider said:

“She’s not wearing the engagement ring. They are testing the waters.”

Okay, so we won’t be holding our breath for a wedding. (To be fair, Shailene had said they were in “no rush” to plan their nuptials even while they were still engaged.) But all the signs pointed towards a true reconciliation sooner rather than later.

That is… until Tuesday.

In a landmark deal, Aaron — who was “will-they, won’t-they”-ing with the NFL, too — reportedly agreed to a 4-year extension with the Green Bay Packers for a whopping $200 million. That makes him the highest paid player in the game, so good for him, but…

We JUST heard their relationship was suffering from “intense schedules” and distance between the couple during the football season. This decision to embrace that seems to put the final nail in the coffin of “Sharon”, doesn’t it? (Yeah, Shailene and Aaron together doesn’t make for a memorable couple name we guess. Maybe that’s a sign?)

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Are Shailene and Aaron going to make it? Did this deal end any chance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

