Bridgerton The Musical Has Taken Over TikTok Thanks To This Singer-Songwriter

If you’re like us, you’ve become obsessed with all things Bridgerton! (Can we talk about the Duke of Hastings and his spoon, please?! LOLZ!) Well, lucky for you, the Regency romance has gotten the musical treatment just like Ratatouille did a couple of months ago— all thanks to this TikTok star.

It all started when singer-songwriter Abigail Barlow posted a video to her account a little over a week ago asking her followers this important question:

“Okay but what if Bridgerton was a musical?”

In the post, the social media personality sang a short snippet from Daphne’s Song, based on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset.

“I can’t even drink champagne / Without seeing your face / Am I the one to blame? / When we’re dancing in the same room / but you’re an ocean away.”

The video quickly went viral (as of right now it has over 1 million views on the platform), and fans begged and pleaded for more songs inspired by the Netflix drama. The 19-year-old songstress later posted five more songs from the perspective of the show’s main characters, including Eloise Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Ch-ch-check out the masterpieces (below):

Abigail also penned a song called Burn For You, which is about the infamous scene from Daphne and Simon’s honeymoon.

(*SPOILER* but Simon screaming “because I burn for you!” will forever be stuck in our brains)

In the video, she sang:

“If this is what you call a honeymoon / pacing round our separate rooms / running from our elaborate ruse / we’re doomed / Please, forgive me Your Grace / can’t even look me in the face and now I must lie in the mess you made.”

You’ve probably already had heard the sound as a ton of Bridgerton fans dueted the video, singing Simon’s part in the song and hashtagging #BridgertonMusical. And, thanks to the function on the app, we’ve probably already found our Duke of Hastings.

The musical version of the hit series became so popular on the internet that even Netflix gave the Afterparty singer a shout out, saying:

“Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok. Standing ovation for @abigailbarloww & @nick_t_daly.”

Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok Standing ovation for @abigailbarloww & @nick_t_daly pic.twitter.com/hoHsDtNyAE — Netflix (@netflix) January 13, 2021

Same, Netflix, same. Claps all around!

Now, if you’re worried that the musical will only stay on TikTok, then, never fear! The Heartbreak Hotel performer hoped it will be “a full length project,” and it will “probably end up being a concept album that could be pitched when theaters open back up.” In the meantime, she’s “writing something new everyday” and asking Netflix to keep in touch.

As of Monday, Abigail has also been working with fellow composer, Emily Bear, to bring the romance to life.

@abigailbarlowww The writers of #bridgertonmusical have a PHOTOSHOOT TODAY and A STORY TO FILM FOR BBC WHAT IS HAPPENING @emilythebear ♬ original sound – Abigail Barlow

Ugh, we cannot wait for the musical to come all together!! When is it coming to the stage? We need it NOW!!

[Image via Abigail Barlow/Instagram & Netflix UK & Ireland/YouTube]