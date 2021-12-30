Woman Posts TikTok Of 5-Hour Self-Isolation In Airplane Bathroom After COVID Test Mid-Flight

A Michigan teacher suddenly began feeling sick in the middle of a flight from Chicago to Reykjavík, Iceland last week, and so she took the precaution of taking a rapid COVID test on the plane.

To her shock, she tested positive. So, the woman — a teacher named Marisa Fotieo — decided to do the most prudent thing at the time while her Icelandair plane was flying nearly 40,000 feet above the Atlantic Ocean: she quarantined in the plane’s tiny bathroom compartment!

According to Fotieo, who relayed the story on Wednesday in an interview with TODAY, she abruptly began to feel ill in the midst of her flight to Iceland on that country’s national airline. So she did what any responsible person would do, and excused herself to the bathroom to take a rapid COVID test:

“I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines [meaning it was a positive test].”

OMG!

Then, thinking quickly, Fotieo decided it was best to confine herself to the airplane’s bathroom, where she was in that moment, to avoid giving the virus to fellow passengers.

She explained her thought process to the TV outlet, saying:

“There’s 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them. It was a crazy experience.”

And for the next five hours (!!), she sat there, in the tiny plane bathroom, waiting out the rest of the passengers so they could eventually disembark before her and avoid the virus.

The American documented the ordeal on TikTok, sharing a video of herself in the plane bathroom that quickly received more than 1 million likes. In the clip, Fotieo also praises Icelandair for their assistance in helping her quarantine while mid-flight:

@marisaefotieo Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters.. luxuryliving imsolucky covid vaccinated fyp viralvideotiktok quarantine ♬ I’m So Lucky Lucky – Grandzz

So crazy!

The teacher credited Icelandair flight attendant Ragnhildur “Rocky” Eiríksdóttir with being responsive and helpful throughout the flight. According to Fotieo, the flight crew member was encouraging and kind throughout the ordeal:

“She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours, from food to drinks and constantly checked on me assuring me I would be all right.”

And even after Fotieo was sent immediately into quarantine once in Iceland, Eiríksdóttir still came through with kindness, finding a way to safely get the Michigan resident some holiday cheer:

“She bought me flowers and a little Christmas tree with lights so I could hang it. It was so heartfelt, and she’s just an angel.”

Awww, go Eiríksdóttir! Truly a generous soul, assisting people in the spirit of the holidays.

In tough times, such as this endless pandemic, it’s always heartening to see kind people doing good things to help others in need!

But seriously, what a crazy story… testing positive for COVID while already on the flight and high up in the air. Thank goodness for quick thinking and reasonable quarantine measures! What would YOU have done??

[Image via Icelandair/YouTube]