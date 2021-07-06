Adam Demos Reveals How Hot It Really Was Filming THOSE Sex/Life Scenes!

By this point, it’s safe to say we’ve all seen Sex/Life or at least heard of Netflix’s erotic new series starring Adam Demos as the bad-boy ex of every girls’ dreams… and making jaws drop in episode 3! IYKYK. LOLz!

But how sexy were those scenes to film??

Enough to make Adam and his co-star Sarah Shahi fall in love IRL, but apparently not enough for the actors to get turned on themselves! The UnReal alum admitted the behind-the-scenes details of creating those scenes were a lot less fun than fans might expect!

Chatting with The Kyle & Jackie O Show about the streamer’s latest hit (which follows a bored housewife engaged in a hot AF affair with her handsome ex), the Australian hottie explained that what viewers saw on-screen wasn’t exactly what he was getting off-screen:

“It’s not, I mean, hopefully it looks convincing, but it’s so mechanical, it’s ridiculous.”

Not only are the moments highly scripted to look good, but there was also a full crew of people watching! Preferring to keep his intimate moments private (except, you know, when he’s flashing the entire planet…), the Falling Inn Love lead continued:

“People ask if you get carried away, but you’ve got sound guys and cameramen right around you with the big beards. That’s a bit of a turn off.”

LOLz! We can see how those distractions might ruin the mood! Though, if you were wondering who caught sight of his shockingly large d**k while filming that now-viral moment, his girlfriend wasn’t among the lucky on-lookers:

“No, not at all. It’s a closed set, but you’ve got modesty… I look like a Ken doll, which is embarrassing.”

While he may not be a prude, the actor has maintained a sense of secrecy surrounding his private parts. After a full-frontal shot of his penis stunned TV fanatics, many viewers flooded social media with the same burning question: was it real?!

As we previously reported, Sex/Life creator Stacy Rukeyser teased in an interview with Collider:

“That’s not a body double.”

But, of course, she couldn’t just confirm the speculation, so she finished:

“I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic? And I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it, which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Disappointed things weren’t as steamy off-screen or do you think the very fact the co-stars are now dating proves there were some feelings in the mix of those “mechanical” sex scenes? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

