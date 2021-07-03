Is Sex/Life Season 2 Coming Soon?! Everything You Need To Know!

Spoilers ahead!

It’s safe to say the entire internet has been feeling a certain way about Sex/Life! And yes… It has everything to do with THAT penis scene.

In case you’ve been hiding under a rock lately, Sex/Life, which was only released last week but has already been trending on Netflix for days, follows bored housewife Billie Connell (Sarah Shahi) as she fantasizes about former wild days with ex-BF Brad (Adam Demos). To cope, she writes her steamy thoughts in a diary — but then gets exposed when her husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) finds the erotica. Naturally, Billie goes on to contemplate life’s greatest questions while also having a s**t ton of hot sex with both men.

See the trailer (below) to get a taste for what we’re talking about…

The eight-episode series really packs a punch! BUT just when it looks like Billie’s finally decided what man (and what lifestyle) is best for her, the series ends on a MAJOR cliffhanger. While the momma wants to “get with” Brad, she also has no intentions of splitting from her husband! The season ends before viewers get any indication if the lover would be up for this unique, threesome-style situation!

So what happens next?!

We’ve gotcha covered! Here’s everything you need to know about season 2!

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 2?

While Netflix hasn’t renewed the series yet, it seems likely the drama will get a second chance to capture more hearts! Considering the show was inspired by B.B. Easton‘s novel 44 Chapters About 4 Men, there’s a lot more content to pull from! That said, it’s unlikely more episodes will drop before 2022 — unless the streamer was expecting this heated reaction and pre-produced more episodes! Fingers crossed, folks!

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN SEASON 2?

We know, we know! That damn cliffhanger!! We won’t d**k around, we obviously have no idea what the writers have in store for a potential season 2, but the showrunner, Stacey Rukeyser, did give fans a pretty big hint when she told TVLine:

“I don’t know what Brad is going to say to her. He really put his heart out there on the driveway and proposed a happily-ever-after to her, and that is not what she’s proposing to him. I’m not sure if Brad will say yes to that or not. But that’s what we’re hoping to get a chance to explore in season two.”

The leading lady also hedged her bets in an Us Weekly interview this week, suggesting:

“I think that’s the question. That is the age-old question: Can you have it all? She’s a character who loves her life, but it’s not enough. She wants the stability of a relationship and she wants the danger of a relationship and the unpredictability of a relationship. She wants to be a great mom, and she wants to go to school and get her degree and work. So, it’s like, these are the things that hopefully if we get a season 2, we’ll be able to go into and explore.”

But the UnReal alum isn’t so sure this story will have a happy ending, adding:

“Brad loved Her. That’s for sure. Who knows if that will sit well with him.”

Yikes… We sense more drama and maybe some angsty (or better yet, makeup) sex on the horizon!

WHAT STARS ARE RETURNING?

Adam and Sarah literally linked up on the show, so we have a feeling there’s no other job the actors would rather have at this point! It’s also reasonable to assume other lead characters will be back given the cast was fairly small in this raunchy series… But any good love story wouldn’t be complete without more love interests, right?! Hopefully a few new members will join the pack… Until then, maybe we suggest another rewatch!?

