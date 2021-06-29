Netflix Viewers Confused & Astounded By Sex/Life Star's HUGE Penis In Shower Scene -- Is It Real?!

Talk about a big premiere! And they say there are no water cooler moments with streaming TV…

A new Netflix show premiered last Friday, and it’s already making Bridgerton look like Downton. If you haven’t heard, Sex/Life is an adult (let’s say VERY adult) drama about a married woman named Billie (Sarah Shahi) who can’t stop pining for her ex-boyfriend (Adam Demos).

It’s a steamy enough show, with all the hot sex scenes and nudity you’d expect from this kind of show. Until about 20 minutes into the third episode, that is. Then things get taken up to the next level. Or down to the next level?

In a shocking scene, Billie’s jealous husband (Mike Vogel) follows her ex to his gym and into the shower — specifically to check out the goods that have his wife still daydreaming. And instead of just playing off a look like most shows do, they show it. The whole thing.

And also in close-up.

Look, we’re not going to show it, but y’all have Netflix. It’s right there to look at if you want.

And LOTS of people did! See some of the reactions as jaws hit the floor!

This is a Public Service Announcement. Episode 3 of Netflix’s Sex/Life will make ur day. Particularly, the scene in the lockerroom, from minute 19:50 onwards. Had to replay it a few times to make sure. No thank yous necessary. Just doing my best to spread happiness. — Daddy T (@dirrtyterry) June 27, 2021

Haha when u search 19:59m into episode 3 of Sex/Life not gonna spoil it but pic.twitter.com/Y5XFrKG55E — Becca Willis (@beccawillissafc) June 28, 2021

Watching the new show Sex Life episode 3 location 20:00 and wondering if Netflix tracks how many times we rewind and watch again because… I’m on 4 times. ???????? pic.twitter.com/o2fS6PDjB8 — Aliza ???? (@AlizaMannAuthor) June 26, 2021

But is it real though?? Is that what he is actually packing?? — liaandrae (@lianndrea) June 27, 2021

My face when I saw it pic.twitter.com/iE5KjbmXAy — Ally Crooks (@ally_crooks) June 29, 2021

Naturally quite a few viewers suddenly had the same question. Is that REAL? Is that all Adam Demos??

Well, thankfully for all those curious audience members, showrunner Stacy Rukeyser has already given out some answers. Speaking to Collider on Friday, she said about the nude scene:

“No. That’s not a body double. I mean, people usually ask is it real or is it a prosthetic?”

And, uh, is it?? She got coy at that point, saying:

“I can tell you what Adam Demos says about it which is, a gentleman never tells. So, we are leaving that up to the viewer’s imagination.”

She also defended the scene, saying it was “not just for titillation’s sake” but served an important story function. Hey, gurl, no argument here!

The Aussie actor himself didn’t say for sure but at least implied the nude scenes were real. He told Entertainment Weekly about getting naked for the show:

“I was okay with it because you read the script and know what you’re getting yourself into from the start, so I don’t think you would sign on to a show after reading the scripts and then say no last minute. That doesn’t mean you can’t have discussions about comfort level, which they allowed us to have — and with the intimacy coordinator, so it felt a lot safer.”

Hmm. No firm answer there. But we do have one last piece of circumstantial evidence at play here…

After meeting on the show, Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos started dating IRL!

Sarah, who was fresh off a divorce with a husband she’d been with for 11 years, told Entertainment Tonight:

“It was great casting. I’ll put it that way.”

The L Word alum gushed to People about their instant chemistry:

“I said, ‘Well, that’s a tall drink of water.’ When I first met Adam, I was really blown away with him. We met in the makeup trailer and we just got on instantly. We had the exact same taste in music. We had the same taste in whiskey and tequilas, and I was really blown away by him just as a person and all I knew was that I wanted more.”

MORE?? How are supposed to take… OH, never mind, she means as a person. Moving on…

“And then I got an opportunity to act with him, and I will say, sitting across the other side of the camera with him was just a privilege. You’re only as good as your scene partner. He’s amazing in the show.”

Amazing is the word for it! Can you blame a girl??

What do YOU think of Adam and his package? Is it a starmaking performance or what??

