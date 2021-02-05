Adam Driver’s Co-Star Retracts Previous Accusations -- Says Actor’s Behavior 'Wasn’t An Assault'

It was all just a misunderstanding??

On Tuesday, Adam Driver made headlines after a former co-star’s podcast interview went viral. In it, the Star Wars lead was accused of attacking 76-year-old actress Lidia Franco during the filming of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote.

All we really knew from the Portuguese translation was he had allegedly hurt Lidia with a chair and supposedly demanded no one looked at him on set. Seemed very diva to us which was odd considering Driver’s held a fairly solid reputation in Hollywood thus far. But with fame often comes some strange side effects, right?

Well, turns out, the performer is retracting some of her claims, admitting she was “venting” and “had no intention to bring any harm” to Adam’s reputation. So what was all that fuss about a chair?? Franco, who you may also remember from Ryan Reynold‘s 6 Underground, clarified her previous statement, explaining to NiT:

“Our characters, in the movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote, had to be physically close. I considered the actor’s behavior to be rude because, in the preparation of a scene, he didn’t take the care I believe he should have taken. Our characters had to be physically close and, every time he stood up with the force of the character to do the rest of the scene, the chair in which he was sitting would bump into me with some force, which bothered me.”

OK, we get how that would be totally annoying… but here’s the original translation:

“He is a very bad person. He behaved very badly with me, physically. He attacked me.”

That all seems a bit much, don’t you think? Especially considering Franco wasn’t even the leading lady, but a more prominent extra (according to IMDb, she played “Panicky Woman 1”). Realizing that, it’s not all that surprising Adam didn’t pay her much attention…

Lidia now agrees her dramatic word choice wasn’t the right call, apologizing:

“It wasn’t assault, nor did I ever feel or report that it was the intention of the actor. I am sorry for the misunderstanding.”

As for the co-star’s accusations that the two-time Oscar nominee had anyone who looked at him on set fired, the film’s producer Ukbar Filmes shared in their own statement debunking the misinformation:

“During the shooting in Portugal, there were no dismissals or insults to the extras, only the request was made for them not to take pictures or interfere with the work of the American actor.”

Sounds reasonable enough to us.

But what do you think, Perezcious readers? Should Lidia have been more careful about her word choice in her initial “vent” or do you think Adam’s actions warranted her negative opinions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

