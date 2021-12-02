Adam Levine Got A Big Ol' Face Tattoo!

Adam Levine has become the latest celebrity to take branding to a new level with a face tattoo!

The Maroon 5 frontman has long been an ink aficionado, with over 30 pieces all over his body at last count. And he’s been flirting with moving into the facial region lately, with a few prominent neck tattoos. Just two months ago he went for the throat!

Bold. But this latest rose on the side of his face, just beside his eye, is another level!

Clearly his wife Behati Prinsloo — who has some ink herself — is into it, as she’s the one who debuted it to the world in a new post on her Instagram Stories Tuesday night, complete with a fire emoji:

Here’s a closer look…

What do YOU think of Adam’s new ink? Does he wear it well? Or did this flower grow too far?? It’s certainly a thorny issue.

While tattoos have become markedly less taboo over the years, the face is still a dealbreaker for many. And some stars have proven they just don’t care! Aaron Carter, Amber Rose, Amanda Bynes, and Summer Walker have all recently used their visages as canvases. Cindy Crawford‘s model son Presley Gerber got the word “MISUNDERSTOOD” across his cheek — but seemed to have had a change of heart and gotten it removed after less than a year.

Will Adam change his mind about changing his face? We kind of doubt it. If anything, getting ink has just seemed to inspire the Voice coach to go even further! We wouldn’t be surprised if we get a whole garden soon!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Behati Prinsloo/Instagram Stories.]