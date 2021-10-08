Dolly Parton Explains What Inspired Her To Get All Those Secret Tattoos

Dolly Parton finally dished on her secret tattoos!

As you may know, rumors have circulated over the years that the 75-year-old country music icon may have been hiding something up her sleeves since she tends to cover her body with long-sleeved clothing. It also didn’t help that Roseanne Barr also randomly shared this tidbit while chatting with Craig Ferguson on his late-night show back in 2011:

“Do you know who’s totally tattooed? I shouldn’t even tell this. Dolly Parton is totally tattooed. She showed me. She’s got all these awesome tattoos all over her body. No black or blue lines. All pastel, gorgeous bows all over everything.”

Sounds like a hell of a lot of ink, right?! However, the singer actually shutdown those theories that she has a ton last year. Now, it seems the musician has decided to open up about her ink some more with her curious fans. In a recent interview with W Magazine, Parton confirmed again that she’s not fully covered much to folks disappointment but has “little tattoos” of which she has “more than one” that hold a special meaning:

“I have a few little tattoos here and there.”

The Jolene songstress previously shared that the dainty pieces include bows, a beehive, ribbons, and several of her signature butterflies. And as for why she got the tatts, Parton explained that she used the artwork to cover up scars she has received that never healed:

“Most of my tattoos came because I’m very fair, and I have a tendency to scar when I get any kind of cut. I’ve had surgeries for different things, and if the scars didn’t heal properly, I just gotta put tattoos to take the sting out.”

Love that! While she didn’t show off these mystery designs on her body, the singer insisted that she doesn’t have “the real heavy, dark tattoos” before adding:

“Mine are all pastel. And I have more than one!”

Cute! Last year, Parton confessed to People that she never considered herself a “tattoo girl” and only permanently etched art on her skin that is “tasteful.” And when asked if she had ink in honor of her husband Carl Dean, she shared:

“No, he’s tattooed on my heart.”

AWWWW!!! Parton then added:

“Who knows, I may get some more later. I may just have to get covered with tattoos just so everybody could be right!”

LOLz!!! Perhaps, the Dollywood owner will also one day show off the ones she already has! In the meantime, though, are you surprised that Dolly doesn’t have a ton of tattoos on her body? Let us know in the comments (below)! You can also ch-ch-check out the full W profile HERE.

