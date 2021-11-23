Summer Walker Shocks Fans With 'Larry' Face Tattoo For New Boyfriend -- WTF?!

It’s a tale as old as time: girl meets boy, girl falls in love, girl gets his name tattooed on her body.

Except Summer Walker took things a step further by getting her man’s name inked on her face. It’s a bold move, that’s for sure, but at least her BF, LVRD Pharaoh, got a matching one of her name over his own brow.

The singer shared their new matching tats on Instagram Monday, in a montage of pics depicting the couple cuddling up and showing off their ink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akward Kween ???????? (@summerwalker)

Face tattoos are eyebrow-raising enough on their own, but to make matters more surprising, the 25-year-old just released a breakup album earlier this month. Still Over It was reportedly about her split from London on da Track (with whom she shares a baby girl). The on-again, off-again couple broke up for good sometime in early- to mid-2021. She announced her relationship with LVRD Pharaoh in August.

Over on Twitter, fans expressed their shock over the romantic gesture… particularly because of LVRD’s mundane-sounding birth name:

“Summer Walker did not get no lame ass name like Larry tatted on underneath her eye. I know she didn’t. Im OVER IT.”

Me after seeing Summer Walker's newest tattoo pic.twitter.com/iTF6hDgDCg — Word on the Street Chile (@WordOnTheStreez) November 23, 2021

Why did I wake up to the name “Larry” being on Summer Walker’s face? pic.twitter.com/rfSDdhtMf6 — NA YALL NEED TO REGROUP (@RagganWills) November 23, 2021

Summer Walker had all these chicks ready to dump they toxic dudes last week… Meanwhile she tattoo’ed “Larry” on her face pic.twitter.com/KP4anqXIAa — pumpkin spice papi (@ossycocotaso) November 23, 2021

They say when you know, you know, and we hope that’s the case here. We’re glad she’s happy, but we certainly wouldn’t advise any of our friends to get face tattoos with their new beaus!

Possibly in response, Summer also posted this last night:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akward Kween ???????? (@summerwalker)

Thoughts??

