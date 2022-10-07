Cheating Scandal Will Have Zero Consequences For Adam Levine, Apparently

Adam Levine refuses to let his cheating scandal get him down.

According to Us Weekly on Friday, the 43-year-old singer is trying not to let the controversy impact his life, basically at all. A source shared with the outlet that Adam’s sole focus is on working things out with his wife, Behati Prinsloo. The insider said:

“Adam isn’t letting this get to him. He said what he wanted to say and is working through this privately with Behati [Prinsloo].”

On the outside? Well, it’s basically business as usual for the Payphone singer. He’s honoring his professional obligations, including a residency in Las Vegas next year with his band Maroon 5. And that has not been affected at all:

“He hasn’t changed any of his upcoming plans. He is very loyal to his band and wouldn’t let them down.”

“Loyal to his band?” But apparently he could not be loyal to his wife, too!? SMH…

Related: Identity Of Boston Celtics Coach Ume Udoka’s Alleged Employee Affair Partner Revealed!

As you know, the frontman came under fire for not only having a yearlong entanglement with Instagram model Sumner Stroh but also allegedly getting super flirty in the DMs of several other women, including a 17-year-old girl. Amid the scandal, Adam maintained he “did not have an affair” but admitted he “crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.”

For her part, the 34-year-old supermodel has not addressed the allegations yet. However, she has made her feelings regarding the situation crystal clear: she is standing by her man no matter what. Behati was seen supporting Adam at a fundraiser event in Sin City last weekend while he performed for the first time since the cheating scandal broke. The pair were also spotted looking pretty happy multiple times together – and even wearing their wedding rings still.

But while the couple seems to be determined to stick it out together amid the scandal, this surely has been a difficult time for Behati, who is pregnant with their third child. Another Us insider noted:

“Adam’s extremely busy with his new Vegas stint and they’re just doing their best to be kind and patient with each other while they tough things out. It’s been a horrible time for them, Behati especially.”

We cannot imagine how much stress this situation caused Behati, especially since she’s currently expecting. Will it get worse for her since Adam will be spending all his time in Sin City starting in March 2023? Something tells us she might not want to let her man out of her sight for that long after all this…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think this scandal will hurt Maroon 5’s Vegas residency? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WENN, Sumner Stroh/Instagram]