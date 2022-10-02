Adam Levine Performs For The First Time Since Cheating Scandal -- And Gets Support From Behati Prinsloo!

Adam Levine isn’t letting his recent scandal get to him!

On Saturday, the 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman took to the stage for his first performance since the affair allegations broke last month. Adam performed with his band at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser, with Shaq even coming out at one point to perform This Love with him. But guess who else was in attendance for the big night? His wife, Behati Prinsloo. A source told The Sun on Sunday that she seemed to be in great spirits as she watched Adam perform from backstage, saying:

“Adam didn’t appear nervous or fazed at all by what has happened over the last few days. Behati, too, sat happily at the side of the stage supporting her husband, smiling adoringly at times. … Before the set they had hung out backstage with Shaq and the band. They walked in together hand in hand, and after the show quickly jumped into a waiting car, whisking back to their home.”

During the 25-minute set, the source claimed Adam (who still sported his wedding ring) “seemed to focus more on his partner than on the huge audience packed for pal Shaquille O’Neal’s children foundation.” The eyewitness even noted that the father “purposefully” looked at Behati while singing the band’s hit Girls Like You as the model appeared on the screen while the music video played in the background.

This performance comes after Adam made headlines when Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed on TikTok that she had an affair with the singer. She included in the video screenshots of their alleged conversation, where the She Will Be Loved artist complimented her looks and even asked if he could name his third child after her. Following the accusations, Adam denied having a physical relationship but admitted he “crossed the line” by inappropriately messaging another woman. He wrote a statement posted on Instagram Stories at the time:

“I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

However, several women have since come forward to share allegations of receiving flirty messages and nude pics from Adam, including his former yoga instructor and a teenager. Yikes…

Despite the controversy, he and Behati have continued to put on a united front. They’ve been seen out and about together over the past couple of weeks. ET sources claim Adam has been ashamed of the recent scandal and recognized “that his actions were inappropriate.” While another insider told the outlet the couple had issues in their relationship, the former The Voice coach does not plan on this happening again. Fingers crossed… The insider shared:

“Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary, but he’s telling Behati it will never happen again.”

We’ll see if that actually happens! Reactions to the latest in the drama with Adam, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

