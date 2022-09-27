Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine's Cheating Scandal!

The show must go on!

Adam Levine is not hiding from the spotlight amid his cheating scandal! On Tuesday morning, Maroon 5 announced they are headed to Las Vegas for a residency at Park MGM! The concerts will take place from March to August 2023, with tickets going on sale next Monday at 10 a.m. PST. Wow!

We have to admit, Sin City is NOT the place we’d want our husband to be after knowing how allegedly flirty he’s been with so many women! Just saying… But according to reports, the singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo are working hard to get past this drama. And it seems like it’s not weighing on them much — at least not when they’re in public!

Related: Adam Devine Makes It Clear He’s ‘Not Adam Levine’ Amid Allegations!

The couple, who are currently expecting their third child, continue to appear together looking happy while showing a united front as Adam faces this PR nightmare! Five women have come forward claiming they had various stages of DM relationships with the pop star while one went so far as to claim they had a physical affair. The 43-year-old has denied cheating, but admitted to crossing the line while speaking to other women as a married man.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what kind of turnout the band gets in light of all of this mess! Park MGM can hold 6,400 concertgoers, so they’re certainly expecting a lot of fans! Check out their announcement (below):

These shows won’t be the group’s first back since the frontman found himself in the hot seat. According to TMZ, they are set to perform on Saturday at the MGM Grand Hotel as part of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation‘s annual fundraising gala. Will U be buying a ticket? Let us know (below)!

[Image via NFL/YouTube]