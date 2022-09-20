Kim Kardashian Caught Listening To Fellow Pete Davidson Ex Ariana Grande!

This is quite the subtle wink and nod from Kim Kardashian!!

But being the favorite daughter of Kris Jenner‘s, nothing is coincidence!!!

The KUWTK alum popped up in New York City on Tuesday afternoon and enjoyed some quality time with pals. Perfect for Kim’s style, she also enjoyed a little wellness and relaxation, posting some Instagram Stories pics and videos from Remedy Place in the Big Apple.

That wellness boutique offers things like hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments and luxury ice baths, and Kim appears to have taken part in both!

Judging by her stories, which you can see (below), the SKIMS mogul put in some work on her self on Monday. And she even joked that she joined the “6-minute club” after staying in darkly-lit tub for long enough:

Beauty truly is pain! Those ice baths must have been COLD!

But here’s the real story: while out at the spa, a very specific musical artist came up over the speakers! Yes, it was none other than Ariana Grande! As in Kim’s ex-BF Pete Davidson‘s other ex, Ariana Grande! One and the same!!

While Kim was duking it out in the ice bath and showing the madness in a series of IG Stories vids, we could make out a full playlist of Ariana songs going out in the background! Those included Stuck With U (a collab with none other than Justin Bieber), Positions, 7 Rings, and thank u, next.

Talk about a medley of Ari!! And isn’t it just the perfect wink and nod from the SKKN By Kim exec?! Not too over the top, not too subtle, but just the right amount of both!

Love it!!

What do y’all think??

