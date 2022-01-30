Adele Reportedly Drops Out Of BRIT Awards Performance After Canceling Las Vegas Shows Due To Problems With Her BF Rich Paul

Adele may have just axed ANOTHER performance after canceling her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency!

According to The Sun, the 33-year-old singer confirmed to organizers that she would perform at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London on February 8 for the first time in five years. But now, she reportedly has dropped out in the days following the residency cancellation backlash, leaving show organizers “scrambling to find alternative arrangements” for the star-studded event. The source dished on Saturday:

“Adele was confirmed to perform on the night but has now pulled out – which has been a massive blow for the organisers. They are talking to her team to see if she can appear by videolink. It’s a massive headache but they want her involved in any way she will agree.”

The coordinators are also trying to find someone to accept her awards if she wins any that night – but haven’t been successful so far:

“They also now have to find someone to accept her awards — should she win. And several big names have already said no. Names already mentioned include Sam Smith, and even Ed Sheeran and Dua Lipa – who are both up against Adele for awards – but they are all looking unlikely. They have also made an approach to Stormzy, in the hope that they can persuade him.”

So why is Adele pulling out of the performance? Well, the insider shared there were some concerns from her team about facing even more backlash from fans if she performed at the award show right after temporarily calling off her residency. They explained:

“It seems there were concerns of another backlash if she’d performed on the Brits so soon after calling off her Vegas shows last-minute. That decision has understandably caused a great deal of disappointment and, in the wake of that, Adele and her team decided to call off her Brits performance.”

Wowwww. Things aren’t looking good for Adele right now…

Earlier this month, the Hello crooner disappointed fans when she shockingly postponed her Weekends with Adele performances at the eleventh hour, largely blaming the sudden change of plans on her teaming coming down with coronavirus and shipping delays. There have been a lot of reports circulating about the real reasons Adele had to stop the concert series, with sources spilling that it was due to her “diva” demands, behind-the-scenes disputes over the production, and more. However, it has now come to light that she made the last-minute decision due to ongoing issues with her boyfriend Rich Paul. The New York Daily News’ Richard Johnson reported on Saturday that an insider said:

“There’s trouble in paradise. That’s why she can’t perform.”

Yikes!!!

This isn’t the first time that we’re hearing about how bad things have supposedly been between the couple. Before the cancellation of her residency, Adele had reportedly been constantly “shouting and sobbing” on the phone with Paul during rehearsals. And it wasn’t just a week before her announcement. Nope. It was for an entire month! Journalist Scott Roeben of Casino.org also claimed that the “stresses related to Adele’s relationship” were a big factor in the decision, saying:

“There are rumblings that there are stresses related to Adele’s relationship. I’m told that these stresses caused her to be in a place where she was just not confident moving forward. You can’t focus if you’re not where you need to be in your head.”

Right after the postponement news dropped, the momma of one even flew from Sin City to El Lay to be with the sports agent. Perhaps to hash out what’s been going on with their relationship?

This drama just keeps getting crazier and crazier, huh! Do you think it was smart of Adele to pull the plug on her BRIT Awards performance, Perezcious readers? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

