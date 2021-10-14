Adele Drops New Song & Music Video -- Watch Easy On Me!

Adele is back, baby!

The songstress dropped her highly-anticipated new single Easy on Me on Thursday, along with a very Adele-esque music video for the track!

In a reference to her Hello music video, the clip (below) starts off in black-and-white as the songstress leaves a house and embarks on a road trip. Unsurprisingly, the chorus is both highly emotional and superbly catchy, with the 33-year-old singing:

“Go easy on me, baby/I was still a child/I didn’t get the chance to/See the world around me/I had no time to choose what I chose to do/So go easy on me”

*Chills*

Towards the end of the video, the black-and-white cinematography blossoms into color, possibly nodding to the newer, brighter chapter in the songstress’ life — as Easy on Me addresses the Grammy winner’s divorce from Simon Konecki, which was finalized earlier this year after the couple split in 2019.

Related: Adele Finally Addresses Cultural Appropriation Backlash From THAT Carnival Look

The British star elaborated on this a bit in her recent interview for the November issue of British Vogue, telling the glossy:

“It’s not like anyone’s having a go at me, but it’s like, I left the marriage. Be kind to me as well.”

While there’s definitely a few breakup jams on the crooner’s upcoming album, 30 — which continues her streak of age-themed titles, after 2008’s 19, 2011’s 21, and 2015’s 25 — Adele said the album isn’t as heartbreaking as one might think.

The mother-of-one told British Vogue:

“I assumed it would be about my divorce but it’s kind of not… I have to really address myself now. Instead of being like, ‘You effing…’ I feel like this album is self-destruction, then self-reflection and then sort of self-redemption. But I feel ready. I really want people to hear my side of the story this time.”

We’re all ears, gurl!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below) to get your first listen of Easy on Me!

[Image via Apega/WENN]