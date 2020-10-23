Adele Flexes Her American Accent In HIGHlarious SNL Promo — Watch!

We’re just one day away from Adele on Saturday Night Live!

As we’ve previously mentioned, fans should NOT expect her to be performing any of her classics since she’ll actually be on set as host for the first time ever!

Back in 2008, she was a musical guest on the show for the first time, later returning in November 2015 ahead of her album 21. But this time she’s just there to be funny instead! In a new promo posted on Thursday, the British songstress proves she has the comedy chops!

After cast member Kate McKinnon puts on her best imitation of the Hello singer, Adele actually flaunts her American accent with an, “oh my god, no worries, girlfriend”! LOLz! Seriously impressive!

Give it a watch for yourself (below):

Host: Adele

Music: H.E.R.

You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

Earlier this week, the 32-year-old momma of one expressed her excitement for the opportunity to host the longtime series, writing on Instagram:

“I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

So right! Read the full caption (below):

Will U be tuning in to watch, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your take (below) in the comments.

[Image via Adele/Instagram & Saturday Night Live/Twitter.]