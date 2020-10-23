Did Ariana Grande Come For Pete Davidson On Positions?

Pete Davidson went from having a song named after him on Sweetener, to being the apparent inspiration for thank u, next, to a more subtle kind of reference on the newly released positions.

The title track for Ariana Grande’s new album dropped on Friday, and the sultry song seems to refer to her latest romance with BF Dalton Gomez. But fans were quick to point out a line from positions that could very well be about the muse of her last two albums.

positions opens with the line:

“Heaven sent you to me/I’m just hoping I don’t repeat history.”

Now, it’s not just the reference to her dating “history” that points to the Saturday Night Live star. It’s also the VERY pronounced pause when she sings “re…peat history.” Listen for yourself:

Of course, Twitter was here for the shade. Dubbing the dig “iconic,” fans wrote:

“RE-PEAT (PETE) OMG HER MIND #positions” “ariana slyly referencing pete davidson in positions, dw sis that would be me too” “wait wait wait. did ariana say ‘I’m just hopin I don’t re..PETE history’ SHADY BITCH. #POSITIONS”

Some Arianators took it a step further, explaining the comparison between Pete and Dalton (with receipts from the 26-year-old’s Sweetener ode as proof). They tweeted:

“idk if this is what ari intended but i realized that she could be referring to pete davidson. like, she’s saying that she doesn’t want to make the same mistake with dalton that she did with pete. that’s why she said ‘i’m just hoping i don’t re-pete history'” “no cuz the song ‘pete davidson’ she says ‘fell from the sky in my lap’ and in positions she says ‘heaven sent you to me’ cuz she thought of pete as her soulmate but he wasn’t so she hopes that this time she is right about dalton and that he is the right person for her”

Whatever the case may be, it’s safe to say that thus far, the Dalton romance is not a repeat of the Pete era. (Well, besides them both being slim, tall, tattooed white boys.) Ari and the comedian were super public with their relationship, posting about each other online, getting complementary tattoos, doing bits about it on SNL, and, um, publicly commenting on certain appendages.

In contrast, the Rain on Me singer has kept her blossoming relationship with the real estate agent relatively low key. He’s only made a few rare appearances on her social media, though she did drop the L-word when celebrating his birthday in August.

positions suggests a pretty sexy, raunchy album is coming our way, however. We may learn a LOT more about Dalton in the coming weeks!

