Angelina Jolie 'Making Up For Lost Time' With New Dating Life Years After Brad Pitt Split!

Sounds like Angelina Jolie is putting herself back out there once again!

The 46-year-old actress has been single for a little while now — technically since April 2019 when her divorce from Brad Pitt was made legally official but really since way back in September 2016 when they broke up. But it’s only been recently that the A-lister is moving forward in love.

The Maleficent star, who is still hammering out the final details of her complicated divorce settlement with the Moneyball alum, seems to be loving the single life again, according to insiders!

One source said as much to Us Weekly in a new report out this week, claiming that the Oscar winner has been busy as a bee when it comes to love and romance!

The insider revealed (below):

“Angelina is having so much fun right now, and she’s making up for lost time. There’s no pressure or expectation at this point, just a lot of fun, and Angelina’s really enjoying it. Her friends haven’t seen her this up and energized in forever.”

Wow!

As we noted, it’s been more than two years since officially splitting up with Brad, and more than five years since the duo publicly called it quits in the first place.

That time has done wonders for the Unbroken director, allowing her to focus on being a mom to her six children — Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13 — while trying to figure out her next romantic move.

The insider divulged more on that period, explaining how Angelina had been previously hyper-focused on motherhood and career obligations:

“She wasn’t interested in dating anyone for years after the divorce because she was so busy being a mom and staying on top of her career.”

But things sure have changed now!

Perezcious readers will recall how we reported back in late September on Angelina’s apparent new thing hanging out with The Weeknd. Judging by our sources on that story, it sure sounds like the crooner (born Abel Tesfaye) is really trying to pour on the charm to win Jolie’s heart!

And yet all that supposed charm may not be enough, considering the Eternals actress has also been spotted with some other romantic connections in recent weeks, too!

Can you blame her?! After so many years with Brad and then several more on her own in the midst of a tough divorce, Angelina is 1000% entitled to play the field a little bit — and that’s just what she’s doing! Good for her!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]