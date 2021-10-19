Watch Adele Hilariously Taste Test Classic British Food Blindfolded: 'What The F**k Is That?!'

Fancy some British cuisine?

We aren’t the biggest fans of classic Brit food, but we wouldn’t mind sharing a classic English meal with Adele! Vogue has provided the next best thing with the “Ultimate British Taste Test,” in which the songstress tries to guess which dish she was tasting while blindfolded.

Putting on the eye covering, she jokes:

​​”Feeling nervous. Also feeling like I’m in the next 50 Shades of Grey movie with this on.”

Throughout the video, Adele samples selections like pickled eggs, cockles, kippers, pork pie, trifle, spotted dick, banoffee pie, and Eton mess. Some of the selections catch the Easy on Me crooner off guard, causing some hilarious reactions, such as, “What the f**k is that?!” Ha!

But she also enjoys sharing nostalgic memories of British treats from her youth. (Unfortunately, the taste test didn’t include her favorite dish, Sunday roast, which she makes for her son Angelo “every single Sunday.” Awww!)

Spoiler alert: in the end, the 33-year-old finishes the test with a respectable 8/12 correct guesses (“You’re saying I got the kippers wrong, except it’s the same thing as mackerel! Go ask anyone in London.”) Evaluating the experience, the artist shares:

“I mean it’s food! Just ‘cause I’ve lost weight — I know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still.”

Ch-ch-check out the hilarious video (below):

[Image via Vogue/YouTube]