Fans React To Kanye West's Confusing New Haircut: 'Yeezy Gave North The Clippers'

Kanye West has a new haircut to go along with his new name — but fans aren’t really feeling it!

The rapper — who has legally changed his name to just Ye, no last name, like Cher — decided to debut a new look on the ‘Gram on Monday. And just like everything else he does, this one got a LOT of attention! Except it wasn’t all good!

As you can see (below), the 44-year-old Chicago native showed off his (partially) shaved head in a new Instagram pic taken early Monday afternoon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

That’s, uhhhhh, quite a choice! Yeah!

And if you’re like us in thinking Ye’s new half-shaved head is a little bit bizarre, you’re not alone,! In the hours after he posted, thousands of social media users shared their thoughts in the comment section! And they had a lot to say…

Some fans even joked that he let his daughter North West take control of the clippers for the bizarre buzz cut!

Here are just a few of the wackiest, wildest, and funniest IG comments and tweets made by fans and followers reacting to the Hurricane rapper’s new look (below):

“Kanye let his kids cut his hair again” “Yeezy gave North the clippers!” “Watch millions of idiots copy him” “I’ve only cut my hair and maybe two or three other folks in my life… I think I could turn something better” “Bro you beefing with your barber?” “Which barber needa be sued?” “Knowing Kanye he def asked for this” “Alright I’m getting you Bosley for men on Christmas Day don’t worry.” “Everybody going to get this trim now” “I mean frl what happened… I really wanna know is it supposed to look like that or did somebody really do this…” “Wow this sure went wrong or is he trying to be different for attention?” “Watch people start cutting their hair like this now…”

Yeah… pure chaos!

Even Soulja Boy couldn’t resist going after Ye, calling the rapper out on Twitter with more criticism of the cut (below):

Somebody fucked Kanye head up ????????‍♂️???????????? pic.twitter.com/Qy3LiB6RC4 — Soulja Boy Draco ???? (@souljaboy) October 18, 2021

Ouch!

Not a good sign when Soulja Boy is taking shots at you! What is this, 2007?! LOLz!!!

But hey, that new haircut sure is one way to stand out, that’s for sure!

What do U make of the new look, Perezcious readers?! This couldn’t possible be what Ye had in mind when he debuted his new cut to the world, could it??

Sound OFF down (below) with your opinions on Kanye’s cut!!!

[Image via WENN/Kim Kardashian/Instagram]