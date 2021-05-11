Awww! Travis Barker Cheers On Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign! Look!

You want to see how serious a relationship is between single parents? Check out how they treat one another’s children.

Sure, we know Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have sexual chemistry to spare. The heat coming off of this couple’s PDA pics could send the SpaceX rocket to Mars!

Video: Fans Notice Kourtney & Travis’ CRAZY Good Chemistry In Old KUWTK Clip!

But these two are parents first and foremost. Kourtney has three kids with Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6. And Travis has his own kids from his marriage to Shanna Moakler: 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama.

So sure, uncontrollable lust is great for a fling… but there’s no better bellwether of a burgeoning romance than knowing your partner gets along with your kids. And if that’s true, these two seem like they may actually go the distance!

On Monday, Kourt took to Instagram to post a pic of her youngest getting some practice on a surfboard. While Reign Disick isn’t on the open water hanging ten on his own just yet, at least not in the pics, he’s definitely going for the full look with his wetsuit and classic surfer pose.

The 42-year-old momma wrote about her mommy-son adventure:

“Monday morning surfing and dolphins”

Travis showed he’s interested in being a good pal to the 6-year-old, commenting on the post:

“Go Reign”

Along with a little surfer emoji.

It may not be much, but we have to admit: a stamp of approval from someone as cool as Travis Barker must mean the world to the little guy!

The Blink-182 drummer wasn’t there for this surfing excursion, but we do know he gets along with Kourt’s kids. We’ve already seen both families hanging out together — they were all playing a cute (and kinda shady) phone game the first time we heard the KUWTK star refer to Travis as her “boyfriend.” Awww!

And the rocker’s kids seem to like Kourtney, too! Travis’ son Landon already labeled the relationship “True love” in an IG comment! With little hearts and everything! Of course, that was on a pic of the reality star from behind wearing a thong… butt still!

No wonder these two are talking about marriage if the kids have already given their blessing!

Do YOU think these two families will combine into one big super famous bunch or what??

[Image via DJDM/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram.]