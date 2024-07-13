Whoa! Eminem Makes WILDLY Offensive (Even For Him) Rust Reference About Halyna Hutchins' Death In New Song!

Eminem is no stranger to stirring up controversy with his music. But the latest song from him? He took things way too far with some of the lyrics!

Throughout the brand-new album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which was released on Friday, the rapper name-checked several celebrities — including Diddy, Tobey Maguire, and Megan Thee Stallion. But the one reference everyone is talking about? When Eminem rapped about the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins on the track Fuel.

As you know, Alec Baldwin unknowingly fired a live round from a prop gun and killed the 42-year-old cinematographer three years ago while working on the Western drama Rust. Director Joel Souza was also shot during the incident — though he survived from his injuries. The actor had been accused of involuntary manslaughter following her death. He pleaded not guilty, insisting he never pulled the trigger on the gun. And in a surprise turn of events, the case against Alec was dismissed by a judge on Friday due to the police withholding evidence from the defense.

And that happened on the same day Eminem dropped his latest album… the same album featuring some super-offensive lyrics about the on-set tragedy! While rapping about guns on Fuel, he said:

“But it’s in a holster, I proceed to bust it / F**k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then / Right between the f**kin’ / I shoot ’em all in if you think you’re f**kin’ with me / You’re gonna suffer the f**kin’ repercussions / The reaper’s comin’ to heathen and I need it from me / I keep replenishing fuel while the beat I’m punishin’”

What the f**k! Talk about so insensitive! A woman died here. A family lost a loved one. Her death shouldn’t be used as a punchline in a rap song like this. Listen (below):

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about the lyrics from Eminem. They took to social media to blast the 8 Mile actor, saying:

“Bro i love eminem but was this s**t necessary??? like halyna didn’t need to be mentioned …” “‘F**k around and get popped like Halyna Hutchins / Like I’m Alec Baldwin, what I mean is buckin’ you down, coup de grâce then’ Eminem is disgusting” “I was just gonna checkout Eminem’s new album. But hearing him bring up Halyna as a Mockery. Been rocking with dude since the 90’s, but he literally is the most Miserable mofo on the Planet.” “Eminem dissing Halyna Hutchins and Alec Baldwin was not on my 2024 Bingo card”

Alec nor Halyna’s family has addressed the controversial song from Eminem yet. If we had to guess, they aren’t happy with him! What are YOUR thoughts about these lyrics, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

