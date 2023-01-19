British Actor Julian Sands Missing Following Hike In Mount Baldy, California

Julian Sands, a British actor best known for his roles in A Room With a View and Leaving Las Vegas, has been identified as one of two missing people in Mount Baldy, California.

His family reported him missing last Friday after he failed to return home following a hike along the Baldy Bowl Trail, per The Wrap.

The trail is a popular hiking destination for those visiting the mountain, but it can also be very dangerous. Nathan Campos, the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Corporal, told People on Thursday:

“Around 7:30pm on Friday, Jan 13, a hiker was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area.”

Search and rescue efforts have been underway ever since, but they have been very challenging due to weather conditions in the region, the official continued:

“A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday. Helicopters and drones will be out there to continue to search, weather permitting.”

The Warlock alum, 65, was born and raised in England but currently lives in the North Hollywood area of El Lay. According to Gloria Huerta with SBCSD, the performer is believed to have left for the hike sometime on Friday, but he never returned home. She told ABC 7:

“His wife did report him missing. From what I understand, he left sometime that day for a hike and when he did not return, his family reported him missing.”

Teams are also out looking for Bob Gregory, who is from Hawthorn, California, who was reported missing by his family on Monday. Per the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas station via ABC 7, rescue teams are searching in the Crystal Lake area in the San Gabriel Mountains for him.

Due to poor weather and “dangerous conditions” in the area, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s department warned hikers against venturing out into the mountains on Thursday by sharing a photo of a caution sign, encouraging hikers “to think twice” and be prepared should trouble arise.

Winter Weather on Mt Baldy Makes for Dangerous Conditions; Hikers Urged to Think Twice and Heed Warnings https://t.co/ihWIo2UwfX pic.twitter.com/uXv4Ln4Chv — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) January 18, 2023

In a press release via Facebook on Wednesday, the team opened up about how dangerous the mountain trails can be, saying:

“Over the last four weeks, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SAR) Teams have responded to 14 rescue missions on Mt Baldy and in the surrounding area.”

Whoa. So many rescue missions in such a short period! And tragically, not everyone survived:

“These rescue missions have been for lost, stranded and/or injured hikers. Unfortunately, during these past 4 weeks, two hikers did not survive after falling and injuring themselves.”

The police reiterated that the weather in the mountain is “adverse and extremely dangerous” amid high winds and recent severe storms across the state, including “snow that has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous.”

Sands’ disappearance comes just days after Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas, better known as “the dancing hiking queen,” slid to her death in the area, per People. She is just one of many heartbreaking casualties, including rescue team members who have fallen to their death during search missions. Oof. We will be praying for Julian and Bob’s safe and speedy return!

