Alec Baldwin Tells Critic To 'Go F**k Yourself' Amid Hilaria Baldwin's Ongoing 'Spanish' Scandal

Alec Baldwin has never been one to hold back from speaking his mind, and it looks like 2020 is no different!

The 30 Rock actor has come out swinging to defend his wife Hilaria Baldwin from the jaw-dropping allegations piling up that she’s been faking her Spanish accent and background. Now, Alec is getting into it with social media commenters, too… and the results ain’t pretty!

On Monday night, the 62-year-old posted a Mark Twain quote on his Instagram page which, unsurprisingly, drew a ton of attention from followers.

One particularly aggressive comment (below) caught Alec’s attention:

“Like your wife being Spanish when she lived in Massachusetts her entire life. I take it her accent is fake as well? FRAUDS!”

Yikes! That didn’t sit well with the temperamental actor, who had a simple response to the user:

“Go f**k yourself.”

Take a look at the headed reply!

Another commenter tried to point out that there are ways to spin Hilaria’s story to be more sympathetic — but the couple just wasn’t doing anything to help themselves. The user offered:

“She wanted to reinvent herself – so what ? Isnt [sic] America all about that ? Just please stop insulting people who can see clear facts. Non [sic] of her parents is Spanish. She is not Spanish. She admires and loves Spain so much that she reinvented herself as a Spanish woman while many were hiding fact that they are Latino. So there are many ways to defend this – saying that facts are not facts is not one.”

Amen!

But Alec still wouldn’t play ball, only offering this up as his return:

“She was born in Boston but grew up in Spain. You got it?”

Really? Really?! Is that what the evidence shows??

Delete, Delete, Delete!

Even though Alec may not be backing down, Hilaria’s agency sure is!

Creative Artists Agency, a huge player in the entertainment world who reps the author and mother, has scrubbed the bio on her speaker’s page on their website.

According to Page Six, this crucial line (below) had been included about Hilaria right up until Monday afternoon or evening, when it was suddenly removed:

“Baldwin was born in Mallorca, Spain and raised in Boston, Massachusetts.”

Of course, we know — based on Alec’s clear admission (above), among other things — that Hilaria was born in Boston, so it would appear the Mallorca part is straight-up wrong. Regardless, the entire sentence is gone now, and her CAA page no longer contains any biographical details about her upbringing.

Telling…

