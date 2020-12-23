Amy Schumer Apologizes After Hilaria Baldwin Complains Joke Spiraled Into 'Body Shaming' Nightmare

Why do people have to ruin everything fun??

Earlier this week, Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo cradling her 3-month-old son Eduardo — looking as she usually does, kind of ridiculously fantastic in lingerie.

Comedian Amy Schumer hilariously reposted the pic — playing it off that it was a photo her and her infant son Gene, teasing:

“Gene and I wanted to wish everyone a happy holiday season. Enjoy it with whatever family members are talking to you this year.”

While the joke initially went over Baldwin’s head, after friends explained it in length, she joined in on the fun, telling listeners on her Instagram Story:

“I literally had to have someone explain this joke to me…still don’t get it 100%…but…I’ll like it and I’ll comment some emojis.”

Unfortunately, the joke took a turn for the worse when Schumer’s joke brought a lot of extra attention to the pic — including the wrong kind of attention, as body shaming comments quickly outweighed the laughs. In a video message, the American-Spanish writer opened up about the attacks, saying:

“You guys all know I make fun of my husband all the time and if you’re gonna dish it out you better be able to accept it back. But basically my only concern with it is that it seemed to start to spiral out of control, at least from what people are telling me.”

Within the 4 minute clip, the 36-year-old shuts down body negativity and haters, declaring:

“If you really go down this thought process of like, ‘Oh, she’s looking a certain way,’ yeah you know what? I do look a certain way, this is what I look like. I come from smaller people, I have been a fitness person my entire life and there you go, period end of story.”

The mom of 5 finished with an uplifting, body positive affirming message for fans, announcing proudly:

“And there’s no need that I need to apologize for that, just as there’s no need that anyone else needs to apologize for what they look and their life story, that’s it. And so basically I want to say this, body inclusivity, that means everybody, every shape, size, everything, OK?”

Amy — who only meant to be self-effacing — was mortified.

The comic commented her apologies on the misguided joke which she has since deleted from her account, and Baldwin responded:

They’re are so right! Perezcious readers, you’re beautiful just the way you come! Don’t let anyone try to tear you down, and don’t go tearing other people down either.

We’re taking Hilaria’s advice and spreading nothing but “love and light” this holiday season!

