Alec Benjamin is back!! And we’re so happy for his return!

His voice is soothing for our soul – like medicine.

Shadow Of Mine feels far more grand than some of the more intimate songs he’s release.

This is cinematic pop. It reminds us of Ed Sheeran‘s exquisite The Joker And The Queen.

