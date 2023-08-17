Listen To This: Falling In Love With You!

We randomly saw a season of American Idol and haven’t watched since.

Fritz Hager was one of the finalists that year and we saw a lot of potential in him.

He’s released a new song that probably won’t be a radio or streaming smash, but this is a quality tune! And Bad Friend is definitely going to get him fans!

This is who he is as an artist.

Left-of-center pop.

If you like Perezcious fave Alec Benjamin, you will enjoy this!

Check it out above!

