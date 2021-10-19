Boston Red Sox Fans Masterfully Troll Alex Rodriguez Over Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck's Romance!

Gotta hand it to Boston Red Sox fans… they sure know how to heckle Alex Rodriguez!

As if the years spent cheering against the former New York Yankees star when he was on the baseball field weren’t enough, Red Sox fans got in another great dig against their rival during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night.

While A-Rod was broadcasting as part of Fox‘s on-air team covering Game 3 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night — which the Red Sox won at home in Fenway Park against the Houston Astros, BTW — fans behind the broadcast booth were getting after it!

Social media users shared footage from the scene showing fans yelling at the former star shortstop, referencing his breakup from Jennifer Lopez and her subsequent reconciliation with Boston native and noted Red Sox fan Ben Affleck.

Some fans started mockingly chanting Affleck’s last name while A-Rod sat up in the booth! One fan even referenced Affleck’s movie Good Will Hunting while jeering the former Yankee great, yelling (below):

“Hey, A-Rod, what’s your favorite Ben Affleck movie?! A-Rod, Ben Affleck’s got J. Lo, how do you like them apples?”

Another fan added:

“She left you with Ben Affleck!”

Ouch!

As you can see (below), at one point, a solid “J.Lo” chant went through the crowd, too:

JLO JLO JLO JLO JLO ????????????????????❤ pic.twitter.com/Unm3Q5oj9t — a???? (@jennyxblock) October 18, 2021

DAMN!!!

They’re sure letting him have it!

Not gonna lie, it’s pretty funny tho!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers???

[Image via LK/MEGA/WENN]