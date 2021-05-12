Here's Alex Rodriguez’s SHADY Response When Asked About Bennifer...

Fans of ’00s pop culture may be celebrating the return of Bennifer, but Alex Rodriguez sure isn’t.

We can’t blame him if he’s a bit thrown off by the speed at which his former fiancée fell into the arms of HER former fiancé. But knowing that he was up to some shady business, like apparently sliding into Madison LeCroy’s DMs, makes it hard to take his side in the J-Rod breakup. Still, sources claimed the baseball player hoped to reconcile with Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck is clearly a major obstacle in those plans.

So we’re not at all surprised that the 45-year-old ex-athlete threw some shade at the once and future couple after their romantic Montana getaway. He was approached by Page Six in Miami (check out the video HERE), who asked him about the Bennifer situation. He responded:

“Go Yankees.”

An innocent enough statement on the surface, as A-Rod is a famous former Yankee himself. But as many have pointed out, Ben is a MAJOR Boston Red Sox fan, the team that has a historic rivalry with the New York-based baseball club. (The actor famously shut down production of Gone Girl for multiple days because he refused to wear a Yankees cap in a scene.) So yeah, seems like he’s definitely making a statement here!

Interestingly, Page Six spotted the MLB alum hanging out with Stevie Mackey, close friend and vocal coach of Jenny from the Block. Maybe Rodriguez was asking Mackey to deliver a message to J.Lo, because she’s reportedly not taking his calls. A source previously told E! News:

“He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him. … She’s not interested in rekindling anything with A-Rod and is done.”

She is, however, “is open to having a relationship” with the Argo director, and “wants to spend as much time with Ben as possible to see where this could go,” an insider shared with People. That being said, the source added:

“They are certainly not making any plans about the future.”

Considering she just got out of a long term relationship, it’s probably for the best to play things by ear. Let’s be real though, J.Lo tends to move on pretty fast — think about how quickly she got with Ben after splitting with husband Cris Judd, or how soon she married Marc Anthony after breaking off her engagement to Ben. Diving headfirst into a new relationship is simply the J.Lo way, and considering this new relationship is actually an old relationship, we could see them getting serious fast.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Bennifer endgame? Will we be hearing more from this classic Sox vs. Yankees rivalry? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

