Alex Rodriguez GUSHES Over Ex Jennifer Lopez One Year After Cheating Scandal!

Alex Rodriguez is finally opening up about his relationship with ex Jennifer Lopez.

The 46-year-old sat down with Martha Stewart on Wednesday for the Martha Stewart Podcast where he got candid about all things J.Lo, and it seems like he holds no ill will! He explained to the 80-year-old podcast host:

“Look, we had a great time. More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do.”

Alex shares two daughters, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, while Jennifer shares twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. The couple definitely bonded on being single parents — and the families seemed to get along great.

The New York Yankees alum continued to sing J.Lo’s praises despite their messy breakup:

“Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

That’s some compliment! And of course, he’s not alone in that opinion, J.Lo is the GOAT for sure. But…

Look, it’s great that A-Rod has so many positive feelings for J.Lo post-breakup, but we can probably assume that it’s at least somewhat in the name of damage control. The breakup came as it was revealed in 2021 that he cheated on the Hustlers star with Madison LeCroy. We’re sure he’d rather the final word on their relationship be this mutual respect party and not the fact he was cheating on JENNIFER LOPEZ.

And the idea he was JUST talking about her with some colleagues… Really? Get over it dude! Obviously you don’t think she’s THAT special if you couldn’t remain faithful.

However it seems as though A-Rod wasn’t ready to own up to his actions, as he and the On The Floor singer explained in a joint statement at the time of their breakup:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children.”

You should be lucky J.Lo kept it professional, Mr. Third Baseman!

As for the legend herself, an insider close to J.Lo told Us Weekly in June that she has “completely moved on” from the former athlete:

“She doesn’t give any thought to Alex. Their relationship was filled with drama and that’s the last thing she has time for in her life.”

He’s talking about her to his colleagues, she’s not giving him any thought? Ouch. The source added she is “very happy” being back with former and current fiancé Ben Affleck.

We’re just as happy for her that things are working out with Ben! We’ve loved them as a couple since the early 2000s and think it’s so cute that they found their way back to one another — and it seemed like it may have been a long time coming as the two were reportedly exchanging love letters right away — and got together just months after Jen’s split from Alex.

A source close to A-Rod also told Us Weekly that the MLB alum is happy now, too — having found “great chemistry” with 25-year-old fitness model Kathryne Padgett. But also, the two “haven’t put a title on their relationship yet.” Maybe it makes it easier for him to cheat? Sorry ’bout it.

So, is it really a happy ending for everyone? Whether or not Alex deserved it is up to you, Perezcious readers! Share your thoughts in the comments below!

