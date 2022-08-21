More Details About Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's 'Dressy As F**k' Wedding Ceremony!

This weekend marked the wonderful (second) nuptials of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez — and the whole thing fell into place just perfectly!

As we’ve been reporting, the 50-year-old film star and the 53-year-old A-list performer walked down the aisle together in front of friends and family in Savannah, Georgia on Saturday. With life coach Jay Shetty officiating the ceremony, Ben and Jen said “I do” in front of loved ones and then partied the night away on Ben’s island compound in the south Georgia coastal city.

Now, we’re learning more about what went down on their special day. For one, according to an eyewitness who spoke about the ceremony to E! News, Affleck’s three children — 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina, and 10-year-old Samuel — and J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme all took part in the ceremony!

It apparently took 20 minutes for the affair to be completed in front of the wedding’s guests. The eyewitness explained the whole thing to the news outlet:

“At the end of the ceremony, they posed for family photos on the dock by the water. It was very romantic and classic. They had an old-fashioned car parked in front of the estate ready to take them away. J.Lo was ecstatic and there were a lot of tears of joy and laughter. Her smile said it all.”

Aww!!

Aerial photos shared by multiple outlets showed J.Lo in her short-sleeve Ralph Lauren gown with, as the outlet noted, “a long, fluffy train and extra-long veil.” The white motif went all the way through the wedding, too: Affleck rocked a white tuxedo jacket, all the wedding’s guests wore white, and the location even featured white floral displays and a white piano. Clean and beautiful!

As we’ve previously noted, celebrity guests were in attendance in droves at the wedding, including Ben’s BFF Matt Damon and his wife Luciana. Film director Kevin Smith and his longtime collaborator Jason Mewes were in attendance, too, as well as actress Pia Miller and others.

Speaking of Smith, he took to Instagram on Saturday to showcase some of the amazing nuptials. Posting with Mewes and the two stars’ wives on scene, Smith joked the group was “dressy as f**k” for the ceremony!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Love it!

Interestingly, there were a few notable absences from the wedding, too: Ben’s brother Casey Affleck was not in attendance, and instead was photographed in Los Angeles earlier on Saturday.

Also, Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner wasn’t around, either. Not that anyone would have expected her to be there, tho! Still, she hung out with family at a big box store in South Charleston, West Virginia on Saturday.

Regardless, congrats to the happy couple! What a weekend!!

