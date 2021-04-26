Is Jennifer Lopez Really Going To Take Back Alex Rodriguez?! Inside Their Awkward Reunion Dinner...

Alex Rodriguez is not going down easy!

Despite calling off their engagement in a public statement shared to Today earlier this month, it now appears the former NY Yankee is still fighting for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez! According to an Us Weekly source:

“A-Rod will not give up on his and J.Lo’s relationship.”

The insider claims the retired MLB player is desperate to prove his loyalty to the singer, the insider adding:

“He is willing to do anything to make it work.”

Hmm. If only he were that protective of the relationship during the relationship. Things to do to make it work:

Stay faithful…

Yeah, that’s pretty much the big one.

But could J.Lo be giving A-Rod a chance after everything that happened?? The Hustlers star was spotted out to dinner with her ex on Friday, reportedly at the same restaurant the duo had their first date at in 2017! Now that certainly sounds like a romantic evening!

Unfortunately for J-Rod shippers, eye-witnesses at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles tell ET “the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation.” Hmm… Sure seems like the perfect destination to ask for a second chance though! Of course, with distrust as deep as J.Lo’s for the athlete, one simple dinner isn’t going to cut it, no matter how “determined to win her back” the ballplayer truly is.

A confidant shared with Us Weekly on their unexpected reunion over the weekend:

“A-Rod flew to L.A. on Thursday night to see her. J. Lo still doesn’t trust A-Rod all the way. She’s very skeptical, but she heard him out because she still has a lot of love for him.”

That love has never been doubted — in fact, the 51-year-old fought so hard to remain a pair despite the infidelity rumors so that the blended family could stay together. The film producer shares twins 13-year-old Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Alex shares Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The performer even shared a social media birthday shoutout to Ella on Friday, so clearly, there is still some love left for the Rodriguez fam.

But unfortunately, the split was inevitable since the shortstop just couldn’t live up to the Love Don’t Cost a Thing vocalist’s standards. A source told the outlet earlier this month:

“She wants someone who’s fully invested in her and someone she can trust when her partner is not around.”

Simple ask, really! Perhaps the breakup will finally make Jennifer’s wishes clear to A-Rod and he can mend his ways for good? It certainly looks like he’s trying to make a big comeback and steal his girl’s heart again! But for the kids’ sakes, we hope this doesn’t turn into a complicated on-again, off-again romance with non-stop cheating rumors plaguing them every few months!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think J-Rod will ever get back together after everything that’s happened? Let us know in the comments (below)!

