Jennifer Lopez Ended Her Engagement Because She Couldn't Fully 'Trust' Alex Rodriguez After Cheating Rumors

Jenny from the Block does not want to be a topic of conversation around the neighborhood forever, and it looks like all the hot gossip is what ultimately led to Jennifer Lopez’s broken off engagement to Alex Rodriguez!

A source close to the singer confirmed to People that she split with the former MLB player because she couldn’t fully “trust” him. This was despite him flying to the Dominican Republic to be by her side amid rumors he had cheated with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. A friend of the superstar shared on the breakup:

“She insisted on it. There are are too many issues that are unresolved.”

Wow! Can’t say girl doesn’t know what she wants. But it sounds like this truly was the best decision for the actress who is currently filming her next comedy, Shotgun Wedding, on the island. The confidant continued:

“She has been pretty miserable and didn’t think it was in her best interests to stay with Alex.”

While the relationship appeared to be going swimmingly on the outside — the duo got to celebrate President Joe Biden’s inauguration together when the vocalist performed on the historic day and even gushed over one another on Valentine’s Day — issues had been brewing for a long time! And the dreaded coronavirus pandemic had a lot to do with this latest celebrity breakup, too!

A second source said of the impending doom:

“They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day.”

Welp, if they couldn’t stand living with each other 24/7, then there’s no way a marriage was going to work! We suppose it’s better they discovered that out before one of their two postponed weddings occurred!

Madison — who just revealed she’s off the market, how timely! — can’t be totally to blame for this romantic downfall, though. A music insider insisted the split was coming and “whether or not he has cheated doesn’t matter,” adding:

“She won’t tolerate the fear of it in the air between them.”

Still, no matter how sure of the decision J.Lo seems to be about the breakup, it’s apparently been a tough blow for both stars’ teenage kids. The 51-year-old shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and the sports commentator has 13-year-old Ella and 16-year-old Natasha with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis. The father had already admitted the “kids have become best friends,” to the outlet. Rough! A friend noted:

“[Jennifer and Alex are] especially sad for the kids since they are all so close. It’s not a good situation but inevitable.”

But with the crumbling of one family, the singer is leaning on her tried and true for support in these turbulent days.

“Jennifer has been in these difficult situations before. She is not one to sit around and cry. Her kids make her the happiest. She is doing well.”

Marc has even brought their children to the Dominican Republic to be by momma’s side, as she’s been away filming for months now. How thoughtful!

“Jennifer and Marc have a great relationship. Having him around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting.”

It also sounds like the ex-lovers are hoping to avoid any nasty breakup drama, though that remains to be seen as they still share properties in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami! They’ve also partnered on several businesses which the ex-couple insist they’ll still work on together. Things could get complicated fast, but a Miami-based confidant is hopeful the duo will remain a solid pair, even as “friends.” They explained:

“They will try to be friends, and there is respect there. But they are definitely going their separate ways.”

Whoa… After two years of being engaged amid a four-year relationship, it’s definitely sad to see a combination of cheating rumors and the effects of COVID-19 ultimately brought this once-happy pair to their breaking point. We definitely hope they can remain civil for their business ventures and kiddos. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Instar]