Everything We Know About Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Mysterious Death

We’re still reeling from the tragic, mysterious death of social media influencer Alexis Sharkey — and we can’t even begin to imagine what her family is going through.

As you’ll recall, the popular Instagram star’s dead body was found by a passing sanitation worker at the end of November in her Houston, Texas neighborhood. Alexis, who was found completely nude, had been missing for more than two days after she’d apparently left her home following a post-Thanksgiving argument with her husband Tom. Her body was found just three miles from her apartment.

There were no obvious signs of trauma on her body upon discovery, which stumped authorities who quickly reached the scene to investigate. The coroner’s office has taken on the case, and autopsy results are pending. While her death has not yet been classified as foul play as of early December, authorities continue to look into her death as they try to determine what went so wrong.

Since Sharkey’s passing, friends have come out to claim her marriage was “on the rocks” prior to her passing, and that she was allegedly “scared for her life” at the time she disappeared. Add to that the allegation that she and Tom had reportedly been fighting on the night she was last seen — and as far as authorities know now, he was the last one to see her alive.

Regardless, the investigation continues, and we’ll continue to follow this tragic case as local authorities can hopefully sort out exactly what happened. Sharkey had been an up-and-coming social media influencer at the time of her passing, boasting tens of thousands of Instagram followers tuning in to see her fashion and lifestyle posts on the site.

Here’s everything we know so far about influencer Alexis Sharkey’s death, and her mysterious last few days alive:

[Image via Alexis Sharkey/Instagram]