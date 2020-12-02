Alexis Sharkey's Mother Believes Instagram Influencer's Death Was 'Absolutely Foul Play'

This case has not even been declared a murder investigation yet — but for one grieving mother there’s no question in her mind.

If you haven’t heard, an Instagram influencer out of Houston, Texas named Alexis Sharkey went missing after Thanksgiving and sadly — and shockingly — was found dead and naked on the side of the road Saturday morning.

Her mother, Stacey Robinault, opened up to local news network KPRC-TV about the horrifying effect the tragedy has had on Alexis’ entire family:

“We are completely wrecked. The family is just so devastated — her cousins, her sisters, her 13-year-old sister. It’s just so difficult.”

Alexis grew up the eldest of three sisters in Pennsylvania. After graduating summa cum laude with plans for medical school, she took a year off which “knocked her onto a different path” according to her mother. That path was becoming a full-time influencer, getting married, and moving to Texas.

What makes the 26-year-old’s sudden passing even more tragic for Robinault is the timing — due to pandemic travel restrictions, she hadn’t seen her daughter in person in almost a year:

“We haven’t seen her since last Christmas and that’s the longest we’ve ever gone. We were desperate to see her and excited to see her”

Sadly just as they were making plans for this holiday season, those moments were stolen from them.

No loss of a child feels normal certainly, but the way these events unfolded made everything so much more dreadful. Robinault remembers her son-in-law, Tom Sharkey, and others calling to tell her Alexis was missing — and that they’d even called the police:

“One friend said, ‘I ran over to her apartment and she’s not there, and we were supposed to meet up.’ When you start to hear these stories and you just know that’s not right, something’s wrong — she’s never that far away from her device; [she’s] standing up her friends; [her] husband doesn’t know where she is, all of that. All of that strikes fear.”

Then of course she was found — which was even worse.

Alexis was discovered in the early hours of Saturday by a garbage truck driver who saw her feet sticking out from behind some bushes on the side of the Katy Freeway. While there were no initial signs of physical trauma, according to authorities, she was completely nude and miles from her home. That says just one thing to her mother: this was murder. Robinault said:

“The way in which she was found — my child would never do that to herself. That doesn’t even make sense. That is absolutely foul play. There is nothing to me that suggests that this was an accident. And there’s nothing to me that suggests anything else, other than that this was done to her. And I believe that in my mother’s gut.”

Robinault did not share any theories. All we know for sure is the last time she was seen she was having a fight and left her home on foot. That’s the last time she was seen.

If YOU have any leads, you can contact the Houston Police Department’s homicide division at (713) 308-3600.

