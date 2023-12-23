Ali Wong Files For Divorce Amid Bill Hader Romance!

Ali Wong finally moved to make her breakup with her estranged husband official!

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the actress filed for divorce from Justin Hakuta in Beverly Hills on Friday. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, and listed their date of separation as April 10, 2022 – which is days before they announced their separation. When it comes to their two daughters, Ali asked for joint legal and physical custody. She then requested for their prenup to be enforced and noted that the exes are currently in mediation to resolve any issues like spousal support and dividing up assets.

Related: Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years Together!

For those who don’t know, news broke in April 2022 that the 41-year-old comedian and Justin were no longer together after eight years of marriage. Earlier this year, she opened up about their split for the first time in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter — and things sound very amicable between them! She even claimed that they are “really, really close” and still “best friends” despite their marriage coming to an end! Great to hear!

In fact, Ali shared that the breakup wasn’t the difficult part! It was her mother’s reaction to it that was “really f**king hard dealing with” at the time, explaining:

“I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread, but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction. I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f**king hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her.”

But oddly enough, despite her sounding like their split was final, neither Ali nor Justin made a move to file for divorce at the time! Even when the Beef star moved on with Bill Hader that same year!

Per Page Six, Ali and Bill dated for “at least two months” in 2022 and broke up in December of that same year. However, their breakup didn’t last long! The outlet confirmed the pair rekindled their relationship in April 2023, as they were photographed locking lips while out and about in Los Angeles.

Is her romance with Bill getting serious enough to officially pull the plug on her marriage? Was she ready to just close that chapter in her life? Or is it a little of both? Who knows! But here’s hoping Ali and Justin will continue to be on good terms through these next steps!

Reactions to the divorce filing, Perezcious readers? Drop ‘em in the comments below!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN, MEGA/WENN]