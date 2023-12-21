Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Break Up After 7 Years Together!

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka are dunzo!

The singing and dancing duo have officially called it quits after seven years together, an insider told Page Six on Wednesday. Apparently, Bryan wants some kiddos of his own, but the Without You singer, who shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, ain’t on the same page. The insider spilled:

“He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.”

We honestly can understand where both of them are coming from! The pop diva is 54 and could possibly just feel that she’s past the stage of having little, little kids running around. Meanwhile, Bryan is 40 and evidently wanting to get into dad mode. Although, we bet that with dating Mimi since 2016, he’s surely been a mainstay for her kids.

Recently, fans had begun to suspect the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer and her backup dancer BF had split as she’s been seen making public appearances solo. From the Billboard Music Awards last month, to her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, and even earlier this week when she popped up in Aspen, Colorado on her annual trip without him!

Sad!

Like we said, the two had been dating since 2016, and broke up briefly in 2017 — less than a year after she called off an engagement with ex James Packer. They’ve known each other since 2006. Another source told the outlet:

“He wants to start having his own life.”

Are you sad to see these two split? Did you see it coming? Let us know in the comments down below!

