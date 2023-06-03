Alice Evans' 13-Year-Old Daughter Files For RESTRAINING ORDER Against Ioan Gruffudd & His GF After Alleged Incident At Their Home!

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans’ eldest daughter has filed a restraining order against her own father and his girlfriend!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday, Ella Gruffudd, now 13, filed documents at the Los Angeles Superior Court on May 31 to obtain a temporary restraining order against the 49-year-old actor. She also requested a civil harassment protection order from his partner Bianca Wallace. Whoa!!

There aren’t a lot of details about what led the teen to demand a restraining order against the pair. However, the outlet reported that it followed an incident at Ioan and Bianca’s house in Los Angeles last week while Ella and her 9-year-old sister Elsie were visiting. Whatever happened must have been pretty bad for her to apply for these orders.

Related: How Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Are Co-Parenting This Summer After Bitter Split

Of course, this filing is just the latest drama — which has been pretty consistent since Ioan left Alice in 2021 after 14 years of marriage. The former couple have been viciously battling it out in court (and online) throughout their divorce. Alice hasn’t been afraid of publicly bashing her ex-husband, accusing him of abandoning his family — then later of cheating on her with Bianca once the pair went Instagram official. It got to the point where the Fantastic Four star filed and obtained his own restraining order against his ex-wife to prevent her from posting about him on social media for the next three years.

However, their bitter legal battle doesn’t end there! The two also have been fighting over the custody of their two kids. Ioan demanded joint custody of Elle and Elsie while Alice asked for sole custody of the girls. In a previous filing, he accused the Vampire Diaries alum of cutting communication between him and their kids. The Titanic actor went on to claim Alice was verbally abusive throughout their marriage and would undermine him in front of their daughters:

“Alice made fun of my appearance often, making hair-loss comments and telling me I had ‘saggy-vagina eyes.'”

As a result of these alleged comments, Ioan claimed she “has inflicted serious emotional harm on Ella and Elsie by her statements and by interfering in my relationship with them.” And thus he petitioned for the two to attend in-person therapy and reunification therapy via Zoom with him. Frankly it sounds like he took gentle married-couple ribbing and pretended it was abuse to turn all this around on her. Sorry, that’s how it sounds to us.

It’s been a giant mess. On top of everything else, Ioan previously claimed Alice violated her restraining order — but those charges against her were dropped in March. He also got his wish and was able to sell their $2 million marital home in El Lay after claiming he no longer could afford the place for Alice and the girls. The trio ultimately were forced to leave and rent a new place.

A very nasty situation all around. And it seems Ella may be just as upset as her mum about it! We’ll have to see what happens with this restraining order application. The case is scheduled to go to court on June 23. Reactions to shocking update in the Ioan and Alice drama, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Bianca Wallace/Instagram, Alice Evans/Instagram]