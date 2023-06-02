How Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Are Co-Parenting This Summer After Bitter Breakup!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have a co-parenting plan in place to get through this summer!

As Perezcious readers know, the NFL star and the supermodel finalized their divorce in October 2022, soon after shocking headlines revealed their relationship was on the rocks. Since they share a son, Benjamin, 13, and a daughter, Vivian, 10, it’s been a rollercoaster as they navigate their busy lives and co-parenting — even from across international lines at times!

Related: HUH?? Tom Brady Wants To Pursue Stand-Up Comedy Goals?!

In a new interview with People on Thursday, the quarterback got candid about how he and his ex-wife plan to tackle the summer — and he seemed confident AF! He shared:

“I’ve got my little calendar right here. We’re going to Disneyland tomorrow to celebrate because it’s the last day of school. Then they’re going with their mom for a couple of weeks to Brazil.”

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has spent a lot of time in Brazil and Costa Rica since the divorce. It only makes sense that the kids would join her! Once they get back from Brazil, they’re keeping it intercontinental — they’re headed to Europe with their pops for lots more fun and traveling! He continued:

“They got lots of good plans. These kids have a really good summer lined up.”

Jet-setting around the world doesn’t sound too shabby a way to spend what could have been a bummer summer!

Related: Kim Zolciak Allegedly PUNCHED Kroy Biermann Day Before Divorce!

One reason the kids will prioritize traveling this year is also so they can stay connected to their family and friends in other parts of the world, whom they mostly communicate with now online. Discussing the balance between getting his kids to log off social media and be active, Tom mused:

“It’s interesting because there’s so much attached to their friends with their devices and so forth. But I think it’s always a balance between letting them do those things and staying connected with people from Boston and from Tampa and from Costa Rica and from Brazil.”

He went on:

“They have so many friends and cousins all over the place, so keeping them connected because that’s the way we all connect right now is with our devices, but also balancing it out with all their activities and making sure that they stay really physically engaged with different things too.”

That said, the family’s move from New England to the Sunshine State, when the athlete retired from the Patriots then re-upped with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, helped them embrace the outdoors since they were “living on the beach.” The 45-year-old gushed:

“They have a lot of things they can do in their backyard. It’s fun.”

He noted:

“It’s very different than being in the northeast for all those years where we just didn’t have a lot of those types of activities. So I think now that there’s more of those things, I definitely find it enjoyable. I think they definitely enjoy their time out there for sure.”

Tom is also dad to son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan. It’s unclear if the teenager will be tagging along for any of the summer plans. Either way, it sounds like the father is really looking forward to this summer! Let’s just hope co-parenting goes as well as he thinks it will! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Tom Brady/Instagram & The Late Late Show/YouTube]