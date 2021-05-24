College Soccer Star Dead At 21 In Freak Drowning Accident: 'An Immeasurable And Unspeakable Loss'

So sad…

Ally Sidloski, a talented soccer player for the University of Cincinnati, drowned Saturday at just 21 years old. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources revealed to E! News Monday that the rising star died at East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio. She was last seen alive hanging from the side of a platform boat before disappearing underwater, not to be found hours later…

Her body was reportedly recovered at 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. She was not wearing a life jacket. Not much else is known about Ally’s sudden death, but ODNR is currently investigating the incident.

Many members of the sports community have paid tribute to the fallen player online. Neil Stafford, Ally’s coach, wrote in a statement:

“I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University.”

The post on the school’s website continued:

“There’s no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that’s right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being—this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally.”

John Cunningham, the Director of Athletics, also noted the “Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss,” adding:

“We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski’s and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend.”

While Sidloski did not play this past spring due to an injury, she had just completed her sophomore season. The school described her as “a standout in the classroom,” with a 4.0 GPA that earned her a recognition as a TopCat scholar for multiple semesters. Ally made her collegiate debut in 2019 after playing high school and club soccer. She was also a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection. Impressive!

The 21-year-old is survived by her parents, David and Tracie, and her two sisters, Katie and Nicole. They are all in deep mourning, Nicole sharing to Instagram:

“To my best friend, I never imagined myself saying goodbye so quickly. I still can’t wrap my head around the fact that your gone. You are the light in so many peoples lives. You are my best friend and sister in one. My heart aches to even think about you not coming home tonight.”

She explained that “it destroys” her not to see everything her sister was bound to accomplish in life, but noted all that she had already gone through:

“The strongest girl I’ve ever met, survived three knee surgery’s and still played college soccer. I will never ever forget the way you impacted my life, and you will continue to every single day. Everything I do now is for you. If I’m lucky enough to find success in life, it’s for you. This season, I play for you and I will continue to my whole life.”

On the tragic loss, she concluded her post with an important message for readers, saying:

“Please keep my family in your prayers, this is a very hard time for us. Our lives changed forever. Hug your family and friends today. Tell people you love them, you never know when they’ll be gone. In another life time, AllyCat.”

Wow… Truly so sad. We are thinking of all those mourning Ally in this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

