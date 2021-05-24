John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Is Listening To Olivia Rodrigo’s Breakup Album Sour

You know the feeling when the perfect breakup album comes out JUST as you’re going through a breakup?

Well, Anna Marie Tendler may be dealing with the fallout from her unfortunately public split from John Mulaney, but at least she has the soundtrack for it. Yep, we’re talking about Sour, Olivia Rodrigo’s breakup album that focuses on the heartbreak of her alleged love triangle with Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

The artist reposted the 18-year-old’s album cover on her Instagram Story, captioning the post:

“Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*”

Tendler is far from the only person to spend the weekend streaming Sour, but the lyrics may be more relatable for her than for anyone right now. Songs like traitor may recall rumors that the comedian was a serial cheater, and there are plenty of “you moved on SUPER fast with a new girl” tracks (drivers license, happier, deja vu…) where one might substitute Sabrina Carpenter for Olivia Munn. Oh, and then there’s the latest single, good 4 u:

“Well, good for you/You look happy and healthy, not me/If you ever cared to ask”

Remember, in Anna’s breakup statement she said she was “heartbroken” but wished John “support and success as he continues his recovery.” The SNL alum hasn’t offered any public well wishes for his now-ex, despite the fact that she also allegedly spent time in rehab at the same time he did. We could imagine she may be feeling these lyrics right now.

This situation continues to be sad, but we all know the cathartic power of a great heartbreak song. Olivia released this collection of breakup bangers at the exact right time!

