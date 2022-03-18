Amanda Bynes Is Officially Drug-Free & No Longer Suffering 'Thought Disorders'

We love a bit of good news!

According to new court records, Amanda Bynes is truly living her best life these days. A medical professional even signed off on that!

As the 35-year-old attempts to end her conservatorship, which was put in place in 2013, she has submitted a new filing to show the court proof of her many improvements over the last few years. In the documents, obtained by The Blast, the actress gave specific evidence and medical reports proving why she’s ready to take back control of her life. And they’re very convincing!

Related: Amanda Bynes Says A Director Once Said She ‘Looked Like A Monster’!

First off, the Amanda Bynes Show lead submitted a “capacity declaration” signed by a psychiatrist that outlined the incredible progress she has made since being placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway nearly nine years ago. She was placed on a second 5150 psychiatric hold the year later and spent years in and out of rehab centers. She was also diagnosed with bipolar disorder. So, a lot was going on when the conservatorship was first put in place.

Now, it sounds like her mental health is in a MUCH better place these days, the papers stated:

“Ms. Bynes has no apparent impairment in alertness and attention, information and processing, or ability to modulate mood and affect, and suffers no thought disorders.”

Amazing!

The doc went on to insist that the Nickelodeon child star is in the right of mind to make decisions on her health, saying:

“Ms. Bynes’ psychiatrist further opines that Ms. Bynes has the capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment.”

To further prove just how well she’s doing, Amanda’s attorney noted that she’s currently a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles receiving top grades! The court filing continued:

“Ms. Bynes is a student at Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, California. Ms. Bynes’ FIDM transcript indicates she consistently earns above-average grades.”

That certainly proves she can manage her time, stick to deadlines, and so much more! The filing also included many of her report cards which proved she’s getting outstanding grades on her work. Love it!

Later in the court docs, the She’s The Man alum’s housing situation was explained in great detail, making a solid case for why she’s ready to be set free from the conservatorship. In 2020, Bynes took a great step towards her freedom by living in a “structured community for women,” where she relearned important life skills to live independently, it explained:

“Ms. Bynes has been living in a structured community for women since 2020. Initially, Mrs. Bynes lived in a transitional house where she practiced daily life skills, tended to her therapeutic needs, prepared for integration into a productive lifestyle, and worked towards developing a sustainable routine.”

Last year, she moved into her own place and has continued to prove she is ready for this transition:

“In 2021 Ms. Bynes transitioned to the apartment community, which offers an independent living environment for women posed to transition into an autonomous lifestyle. The independent living apartment provides continuous accountability through ongoing random toxicology screenings, weekly apartment checks, and a weekly case management session with her case manager.”

So great to hear! What an amazing program she was able to join.

Related: Britney Spears Reveals She Wasn’t Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

With all of the responsibilities that come with living in her own place, Amanda has continued to impress her case manager, who stated in the filing:

“The case manager in the community reports Ms. Bynes consistently tests negative for illicit substances in her system. Ms. Bynes desires to live free of any constraint.”

To reiterate the California native’s desires, the filing simply stated:

“Ms. Bynes contends her condition has improved, and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

As we’ve been reporting, Amanda first filed to terminate her conservatorship late last month. Her parents have also signed off on the decision, including her mother, Lynn (currently one of her conservators), who submitted her own legal filing to support the decision. She is said to be making this decision “in light of and solely based on the capacity declaration” signed by Amanda’s doctors, adding in her own filing:

“Lynn Bynes does not object to the termination of this conservatorship.”

If approved by the court, Amanda would gain back the right to make decisions about her person and estate, but it should be noted that her money would be transferred to a trust managed by her attorney. It certainly sounds like she’s ready for this adjustment!

Reactions?

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]