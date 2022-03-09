Amanda Bynes Finally Speaks Out After Filing To End Her Conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes is finally speaking out weeks after filing to end her conservatorship!

The former Nickelodeon star hopped on Instagram with a new account ( username @amanda.bynes1986 — you’re welcome) to give fans an update on her case — which is going to be heard VERY soon!

She thanked everyone for their support in her decision to finally begin the steps to terminate her nearly decade-long conservatorship. She said in the short video:

“What’s up Instagram. Amanda Bynes here. My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all for your love and support. Peace out.”

This update comes roughly two weeks after Amanda filed in Ventura County Superior Court to terminate her conservatorship of both her person and estate, which has been managed by her mother Lynn Bynes since it was put in place back in 2013. Her attorney David A. Esquibias told People in a statement in February:

“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

And unlike how Jamie Spears fought with Britney Spears over her conservatorship, Amanda’s parents are not preventing their daughter from seeking her freedom! Their lawyer, Tamar Arminak, told NBC News last month that they “100 percent support” her choice to end it, adding:

“The parents are happy, thrilled to get this good news. The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her.”

Great to hear!!!

As you may know, the 35-year-old actress underwent an involuntary psychiatric hospitalization in 2013 after allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. She was then put into the conservatorship, with her mom ended up gaining control over her personal, medical, and financial affairs at the time.

Since then, Amanda has made strides with her mental health and sobriety. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in June 2019 and even got engaged the following year to a guy named Paul Michael. FYI, the couple appears to be going strong still since he is featured in Amanda’s new profile picture on the ‘gram!

Esquibias said last April that the child star has been “doing great,” sharing that she “lives by the beach, attends school, and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes.” It looks like the What A Girl Wants star is even gearing up to launch a new project as her IG bio says to “check back for updates on new fragrance!” A lot of exciting things are ahead for Amanda!

Her hearing has been scheduled for March 22 — so we’ll have to wait and see what will happen with her case then. Wishing Amanda the best of luck while she prepares to end her conservatorship in court in a couple of weeks!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]