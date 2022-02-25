Amanda Bynes Files To End Her Conservatorship After Almost 9 Years!

Amanda Bynes just took a huge step and filed to terminate her nearly nine-year conservatorship!

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old actress filed court documents on Wednesday hoping to end the conservatorships of both her person and estate in a petition submitted at the Ventura County Superior Court. One day prior, she also filed a capacity declaration since California requires conservatorship cases to have updated records about their mental state from the conservatee’s physician, psychologist, or religious healing practitioner. Bynes’ attorney David A. Esquibias said in a statement to People about the filing on Friday:

“Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship. She believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

The move comes after it was previously determined by a judge that the What A Girl Wants actress would remain “under the watchful eye of the court and doctors” until at least January 2023. Her case was then supposed to be re-evaluated at that time, and a judge would have made another recommendation based on her overall well-being. But it looks like Amanda is trying to forgo the conservatorship sooner rather than later!

Related: Britney Spears FINALLY Writing Tell-All Book — Reportedly Lands Second Biggest Book Deal!

If you didn’t know, the Nickelodeon alum was placed in the legal arrangement at 27 years old in August 2013, when she was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold after allegedly starting a small fire in a stranger’s driveway. The conservatorship gave Amanda’s mother, Lynn Bynes, control over her personal, medical, and financial affairs.

Following a second 5150 hold, she revealed in November 2014 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. After being placed under the conservatorship, the Easy A star went into mental health facilities several times amid her battle with addiction. In 2018, she shared that she had been sober for four years. However, The Amanda Show alum ended up having a “stress-related relapse” two months later, leading her to enter back into treatment.

It seems Amanda has been doing well in recent months – with sources previously confirming that the star has mended her relationship with her parents. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles in June 2019 and even got engaged to Paul Michael a year later after first getting to know each other at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting. Her lawyer told Page Six in September 2021 that the former child star was “doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma,” noting that her conservatorship could end whenever it was “no longer convenient.”

We guess that time is now! Her decision to seek freedom also comes in the wake of Britney Spears’ huge conservatorship win back in November 2021 when a judge ruled in favor of axing the 13-year arrangement. Perhaps Amanda was inspired by Brit???

A hearing has been scheduled for March 22. We are wishing Amanda the absolute best — no matter what comes next in this legal battle!

Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Amanda Bynes/Instagram]