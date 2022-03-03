Britney Spears Reveals She Wasn't Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

Britney Spears is taking a moment to remind fans just how bad things were in her conservatorship.

Having already opened up about some of the wild and wacky restrictions her conservators, including father Jamie Spears, apparently placed on her for the last decade of her life, the pop star opened up about another shocking thing she allegedly wasn’t allowed access to under their supervision.

Taking to Instagram amid her tropical vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari on Wednesday, the 40-year-old revealed that she sustained a minor injury while working out, writing:

“My fiancé is extremely strong at the gym … I was an idiot who pushed it and hurt myself and couldn’t move yesterday morning … Literally embarrassed as hell but extremely painful !!! I’ve never experienced Excedrin PM but it’s wonderful for pain !!!”

Why the heck wasn’t she allowed pain relief meds?!

For those that don’t know, Excedrin PM is a pain medication used to relieve headaches and similar small ailments around nighttime.

In the attached video, Spears noted that she “pulled [her] shoulder out” and had to “get it fixed and put ice on it.” That’s why she was outside a stunning spa at her hotel. She went on to remind fans about how much she was restricted was using during her 13-year conservatorship, adding in the caption:

“You have to understand I was only able to have Tylenol 4 months ago, so independently owning things I haven’t been able to for 13 years is actually a big deal for me !!!! I woke up this morning and I’m better”

Wow. Such a big deal!

Despite the little injury, she sounded like she was having the most fun and relaxing vacation ever as she shared a video of the tropical destination while narrating the scene in a cute AF British accent. LOLz!

Brit concluded her message:

“Anyways this is the Queen B Hive at the beautiful spa here … my British accent makes things a bit more sophisticated!!!! Hope you’re all doing well and God bless !!!”

Ch-ch-check out the video for yourself (below)!

It’s shocking to realize she wasn’t allowed such a simple and effective pain relief medication, but we are so glad to see she has gained the freedom to do what is right for her body now.

Thank goodness that conservatorship is done!

Reactions?! We’re sure you have ‘em. Let us know (below)!

