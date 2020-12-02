Amanda Kloots Joining The Talk As New Co-Host Months After Nick Cordero's Tragic Death

Bright shining news!!

Amanda Kloots has announced she’ll be joining The Talk as one of its newest co-hosts come January AKA next month (we can’t wait for 2020 to be over)! The fitness trainer revealed the happy news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday by sharing a collage of her guest appearances on the daytime TV show, along with a special shout-out to her “angel in heaven.”

As fans of the 38-year-old dancer know, her husband Nick Cordero tragically passed away in July due to complications from the coronavirus, leaving her and their 1-year-old son Elvis Cordero behind. The late Broadway star fought the illness HARD for 90 days, nearly all of which he spent in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit. He is still so missed!

We’re just really glad Amanda can start the new year on a much happier note.

Related: Amanda Slams Donald Trump’s ‘Disgraceful’ Tweet About Overcoming COVID-19

She wrote in her celebratory caption:

“IT’S OFFICIAL! Starting January 2021 I will be joining @thetalkcbs HOORAY FOR THE TALK!

⠀

I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk I knew I was amongst a very special group of people. I look forward to starting on the new year with honest and thought provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter!

⠀

To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us.”

Kloots also expressed her gratitude for her fellow new co-host Elaine Welteroth, along with the show’s current mainstays Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, and Carrie Ann Inaba:

“Thank you for welcoming me with open arms @sharonosbourne

@sherylunderwood @carrieanninaba and congrats also to the amazing @elainewelteroth “

The Talk, which is seeing the departure of Eve and Marie Osmond, also congratulated Amanda over on its IG account, with the star also commenting on their post:

“Thank you @thetalkcbs what a dream come true! Looking forward to all the conversations with you guys!!!!!!”

Only five months after an unimaginable tragedy and the momma finally has something to celebrate again! While nothing can come close to how amazing it would have been if Nick could have seen her in the new gig IRL, he’s most definitely going to be watching from heaven!

And he would be so proud!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Will U be tuning into the show just for Amanda? We can’t wait to see how she takes on the new role!

[Image via Amanda Kloots/Instagram]